England squad to get just three days of practice before 1st Test against India

The England squad in Sri Lanka will get just three days to prepare for the first Test against India. A report in the Telegraph disclosed that the English players in Sri Lanka will fly to Chennai on Wednesday. Due to the six-day quarantine requirement for the visitors, they can only start training on February 2, just three days before the first Test.

While in quarantine, the England team will get tested for COVID-19 thrice in six days. Joe Root's side are currently playing the second Test over their two-match series against the island nation in Galle.

The skipper leading from the front 👏



See the best of today's action 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2021

The likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who are not part of the Sri Lanka tour, have already landed in India. The players are quarantining at Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai and will get five days of training as they get out of quarantine early.

India vs England series already making headlines

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

India will take on England in a four-match Test series, starting from February 5. While the first two Tests will be played in Chennai, the final two are scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad.

It has been confirmed that the Chennai Tests will be played behind closed doors, with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy breaking the news.

"Yes, the crowd will not be allowed for the two-Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation," RS Ramasaamy.

Both teams have already announced their squads for the first two Tests, with the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood excluded from the Chennai encounters, as part of England's player management policy.

The decision was slammed by Kevin Pietersen, who suggested it will be disrespectful if England don’t play their strongest 11 against India. Michael Vaughan echoed a similar sentiment, as he questioned Bairstow’s exclusion on Twitter.

Jonny rested !!!!!!!!!!!!! Why ????????? https://t.co/YUCK18gQnx — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 21, 2021

It will be first international cricket series in India since the country went into lockdown in March last year. The four Tests also hold grave importance in light of the ICC World Test Championship, as both teams could make it to the final at Lord’s.