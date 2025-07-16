England take brutal dig at Washington Sundar through Jofra Archer’s 10-year-old tweet during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India all-rounder Washington Sundar was subject to trolling during the third Test against England. England took a brutal dig at the all-rounder through an old tweet from pacer Jofra Archer.
In 2015, Jofra Archer put up a tweet, asking how long it takes to get to Washington. Interestingly, he dismissed Washington Sundar for a four-ball duck in India's second innings.
Replying to his 10-year-old tweet on X (formerly Twitter), England Cricket threw a jab at the Indian all-rounder.
"Four balls," the reply read.
After the end of play on Day 4, Washington Sundar had commented that India would win after lunch on the fifth day. The visitors, chasing 193, needed 135 more runs on the final day. However, they were eventually bowled out for 170. England won the Test by 22 runs to go 2-1 up in the series.
The all-rounder faced trolls for his remarks as India lost the game. Moreover, he failed to contribute with the bat himself during the chase.
Washington Sundar's four-wicket haul at Lord's in vain
Washington Sundar bagged a four-wicket haul in England's second innings of the Lord's Test. He played a massive role in bowling the hosts out for just 192. The off-spinner dismissed Joe Root (40), Ben Stokes (33), Jamie Smith (8), and Shoaib Bashir (2).
He returned with figures of 4/22 from 12.1 overs. Notably, these are the best by an Indian spinner in Tests in England since 2002. Sundar also joined Jasprit Bumrah to become the Indian with the joint-most bowled dismissals in an innings in England. All of his four wickets in the second innings were bowled.
He also went past Srinivas Venkataraghavan for the Indian off-spinner with the best figures in a Test innings at Lord's. Venkataraghavan had bagged 4/52 in 1971. However, as India failed to win the game eventually, Sundar's efforts at Lord's were in vain.
So far, he has scored 77 runs in four innings in this series. With the ball, Sundar has picked up 5 wickets at an average of 28.80. He has proven to be a key asset alongside Ravindra Jadeja.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news