England's 2021 tour of Bangladesh postponed to March 2023

England's tour of Bangladesh, which was initially planned for September and October 2021, has now been postponed to March 2023. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have mutually agreed to reschedule the tour.

The rescheduled 2023 tour will also include three ODIs and three T20Is, just like the one initially planned tour for this year.

The England men's team is expected to be in Bangladesh for the first two weeks of March 2023, with limited-overs games to be played at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

According to ESPNCricinfo, BCB decided to postpone the scheduled tour in 2021 due to complications around Covid-19 protocols.

England players to be available for the second phase of IPL 2021

Initially, since England was to tour Bangladesh in the September-October window, there were doubts over the availability of England's players for the second phase of IPL 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But with the tour now postponed, the English stars could be featuring in the elite T20 league.

The England players, who are a part of IPL franchises, are scheduled to depart along with the Indian players for the UAE in the same chartered plane after the conclusion of India's tour of England.

This would imply that it would be a bubble-to-bubble transfer, and hence, they might not have to quarantine themselves again.

The five-match Test series between England and India will commence on August 4 and will end on September 14, just five days before the scheduled resumption of IPL 2021 on September 19.

However, the England players will likely miss the playoffs this season since they are scheduled to play two T20Is against Pakistan on October 14 and 15.

The availability of England's players will be a massive boost to the IPL franchises in the second half of the season.

However, it remains doubtful if all-rounder Ben Stokes will participate in the tournament since he has taken an indefinite break from cricket. Jofra Archer is also unlikely to feature in the tournament because of his elbow injury.

