"England walo ko garden me ghumte hue pakad liya"- Top 10 funny memes after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit tons in 5th IND vs ENG Test 

Team India continued their dominance in the fifth Test with a clinical batting display in the first session of Day 2.

Shubman Gill (110) played aggressively, while Rohit Sharma (103) complemented him well with an anchoring knock. English bowlers and fielders looked clueless as the duo notched up their centuries in the first session on Day 2 by putting on 171 runs for the second wicket.

Fans were impressed with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's batting performances against England in the 5th Test. They expressed their reactions after their knocks by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of best memes:

India had bundled out England for 218 on the first day after magnificent performances from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma then hit fluent half-centuries at a brisk pace to set a great platform for India in their first innings.

Jaiswal perished for 57 (58) during the fag end of the day while trying to hit Bashir out of the park. Rohit and Shubman Gill took the hosts to 135/1 at stumps on the first day by batting sensibly in the last half hour.

Their magnificent knocks on Day 2 took India into the lead and put them in a commanding position. Just as things looked bleak for England, their captain, Ben Stokes, dismissed Rohit after the lunch break to give his side a much-needed breakthrough. Gill also departed in the following over against James Anderson in a similar fashion.

"I have been super impressed with the way he's led the side with the side that was under pressure"- Nick Knight on Indian captain Rohit Sharma

Former England player Nick Knight recently heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for handling the pressure well and guiding the youngsters in the team well. Speaking to Jio Cinema on the matter, Knight said:

"I won't necessarily start with his batting because it kind of looks after itself for the moment. But I would want to pick out the leader in Rohit. Five debutants in the series, several senior players, not available for various reasons."

He continued:

"That puts pressure on the captaincy. Put pressure on how you deal with your dressing room. It puts pressure on how you get the best out of those debutants, and all of that is a massive tick. I have been super impressed with the way he's led the side with the side that was under pressure."

India are currently batting at 376/3 after 84 overs. They have a lead of 158 runs with Devdutt Padikkal (44*) and Sarfaraz Khan (56*) at the crease.

