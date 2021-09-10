I haven’t played my best by a long stretch: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler 

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler admits he hasn't delivered with the bat as he would have liked in Test cricket. Skipper Joe Root recently confirmed Buttler's return for the fifth and final Test against India in Manchester. He missed the fourth Test at the Oval last week but will return as Root's deputy at Old Trafford.

Buttler has been one of the underperforming players in England's batting order. The right-handed batsman has scores of 0, 17, 23, 25, and 7 in the series so far, adding to the team's middle-order struggles.

We've named a 16-player squad for the fifth LV= Insurance Test match against India 🏏



Buttler understands he hasn't hit his stride in red-ball cricket for England. He stated unavoidable circumstances aside, one has to train hard to bat for long periods.

"Certainly, I haven’t played my best by a long stretch. Certain things have been cancelled, picking up an injury… but you as a player, have to put the work in, to train hard and give yourself the best chance when you get in the middle to be there for a long period of time," said Buttler.

Jos Buttler claimed the fourth Test was a great advertisement for the format but feels England didn't grab their opportunities, leading to a loss. However, the 31-year-old claimed the belief is still high within the group.

"It was a fantastic Test for the neutrals and our team played some brilliant cricket for large parts of that game but couldn’t quite get it done. As a group, we’re determined to win this Test and level the series. Spirits are high and there will be one last big push for a must-win game," said Buttler.

With Buttler certain to play, England may leave out either Jonny Bairstow or Ollie Pope in Manchester.

Jos Buttler believes England can replicate their 50-over World Cup success

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

The swashbuckling batsman also backs the players selected for the T20 World Cup to catapult England to glory. Buttler believes they have genuine match-winners in the squad and is bullish about winning the tournament.

"Yes, I certainly believe so. It’s an exciting squad and I think the strength in depth of white-ball cricket is fantastic. You look down at those names in our squad and there are some brilliant players and some match winners. We’ll get on the plane together very excited about that challenge and going out there to try and win that tournament," commented Buttler.

The 31-year-old's form at the top of the order will be critical to England's success in the mega-event. While the 2010 champions will likely be without Ben Stokes, who is an indispensable player, they have candidates to help them lift the trophy.

