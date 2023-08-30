England Women to get equal match fees as male cricketers

In an encouraging move towards pay parity in international cricket, England Women will now receive equal match fees to their male counterparts, beginning with the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The move comes after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) recommended the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) 'fundamentally overhaul' the pay structure of women's cricket in the country.

The ICEC found that women cricketers' salary was just 20.6% of the male cricketers. Heather Knight, the women's team's captain said about the development:

"It's really important that we continue to drive the women's game forward and it's fantastic to see equal match fees for England Women and England Men.

"The direction of travel for the women's game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play and I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."

The ICEC also set targets for equalizing pay at the domestic level by 2029 and for internationals by 2030. The move also comes just weeks after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced parity in prize money for men's and women's tournaments.

"We will continue to invest ahead of revenues" - England and Wales Cricket Board CEO

Richard Gould, the ECB's CEO said the board is taking encouragement of new attendance records set in the women's Ashes in the summer, which, according to ESPNcricinfo, saw over 200% increase in sales from 2019.

Gould explained:

"In the years ahead, we will continue to invest ahead of revenues. We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalizing match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.

"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes, and with the investments we are making - and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world - we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest-earning female athletes in UK team sports. However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."

The first T20I against Sri Lanka women will commence at 10:30 pm IST on August 31 at the 1st Central County Ground Hove.