Watch: Haseeb Hameed perishes for a golden duck on Test return as Mohammed Siraj rearranges his stumps

Young England batsman Haseeb Hameed has suffered a nightmare return to the national team, suffering a golden duck on Day 2 of the Test against India at Lord's. Haseeb Hameed came to the side in the place of Zak Crawley and went back to the pavilion without making a significant impact on the game.

The dismissal occurred in the second ball after the tea break as skipper Virat Kohli turned to Mohammed Siraj to deliver. The right-arm seamer straightaway dismissed opener, Dom Sibley, as KL Rahul took a simple catch at short mid-wicket. The next ball saw Hameed completely miss a half-volley.

The 24-year old got the nod ahead of Crawley, who had struggled in the first Test at Trent Bridge. Hameed had impressed in the warm-up fixture against India in Durham, scoring a century and returned to the Test team five years after making his debut in international cricket.

Below is the clip of Haseeb Hameed's dismissal:

Head coach Chris Silverwood spoke highly of Hameed before the game and strongly hinted at his inclusion. However, it's been far from the desired return. After getting through a tricky 14-over period before tea, England sustained two jolts in quick succession.

It all once again comes down to Joe Root to steer the home side through safety against a relentless bowling attack in bowling-friendly conditions. The 30-year old Yorkshire batsman has already crafted two knocks under pressure in Nottingham.

Earlier, James Anderson's 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket restricted India to 364. The visitors started their innings at 276-3 but lost KL Rahul for 129 and Ajinkya Rahane for a single in the first two overs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja each played handy knocks to steer India past 320.

After Pant, it was Jadeja who dragged the Indian side with the tail. Unfortunately, unlike in the Nottingham Test, the visitors' tailenders could not make a significant contribution while Jadeja remained unbeaten at 38.

