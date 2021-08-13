Create
Watch: Haseeb Hameed perishes for a golden duck on Test return as Mohammed Siraj rearranges his stumps

Haseeb Hameed. (Credits: Twitter)
Aayushman Vishwanathan
ANALYST
Modified Aug 13, 2021 09:29 PM IST

3 mins ago

News

Young England batsman Haseeb Hameed has suffered a nightmare return to the national team, suffering a golden duck on Day 2 of the Test against India at Lord's. Haseeb Hameed came to the side in the place of Zak Crawley and went back to the pavilion without making a significant impact on the game.

The dismissal occurred in the second ball after the tea break as skipper Virat Kohli turned to Mohammed Siraj to deliver. The right-arm seamer straightaway dismissed opener, Dom Sibley, as KL Rahul took a simple catch at short mid-wicket. The next ball saw Hameed completely miss a half-volley.

The 24-year old got the nod ahead of Crawley, who had struggled in the first Test at Trent Bridge. Hameed had impressed in the warm-up fixture against India in Durham, scoring a century and returned to the Test team five years after making his debut in international cricket.

Below is the clip of Haseeb Hameed's dismissal:

Head coach Chris Silverwood spoke highly of Hameed before the game and strongly hinted at his inclusion. However, it's been far from the desired return. After getting through a tricky 14-over period before tea, England sustained two jolts in quick succession.

It all once again comes down to Joe Root to steer the home side through safety against a relentless bowling attack in bowling-friendly conditions. The 30-year old Yorkshire batsman has already crafted two knocks under pressure in Nottingham.

Earlier, James Anderson's 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket restricted India to 364. The visitors started their innings at 276-3 but lost KL Rahul for 129 and Ajinkya Rahane for a single in the first two overs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja each played handy knocks to steer India past 320.

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One
England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

After Pant, it was Jadeja who dragged the Indian side with the tail. Unfortunately, unlike in the Nottingham Test, the visitors' tailenders could not make a significant contribution while Jadeja remained unbeaten at 38.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
