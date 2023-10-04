"English cannot afford Virender Sehwag" - Former Indian opener engages in fun banter with Dinesh Karthik over commentary language  

Former India opener Virender Sehwag discussed his broadcasting career with Dinesh Karthik ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Sehwag has been an active presence in the commentary box as well as panels ever since hanging up his boots.

He is seen conducting his broadcast duties across multiple languages, including Hindi and English, and is well renowned for his witty remarks which transcend onto social media as well.

Karthik, meanwhile, has also ventured into the broadcasting world while also balancing his playing career. The wicketkeeper-batter, who is still an active player on the domestic circuit as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently lent his voice during the 2023 Ashes series.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik stated that he was offered a role in the commentary box after Sehwag declined the same.

"I got an offer to do commentary abroad only because Virender Sehwag refused it," Karthik said.

Sehwag was quick to reply:

"English cannot afford Virender Sehwag."

"Dinesh Karthik used to talk only in Hindi when we played together. Don't know why he has suddenly started speaking in English," he added.

Sehwag and Karthik have opened the innings for India in the past and have even played for the same IPL franchises over the course of their careers, including the Delhi Daredevils (renamed to Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (renamed to Punjab Kings).

"Haris Rauf is one of the best bowlers in the world" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik dissected Pakistan's bowling attack, which has been severely affected following Naseem Shah's injury. The right-arm pacer sustained the injury during the Asia Cup 2023 and has been ruled out of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

As a result, the pace duties primarily come down to Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. The latter is a wonderful exponent of the new ball while his bowling partner has troubled batters with his express pace.

Rating Rauf as one of the best bowlers in the world, Karthik said:

"Haris Rauf is one of the best bowlers in the world, especially in the death overs. He has good variations and a very sharp bouncer, and whenever Shaheen Afridi has not managed to pick up wickets upfront, he is the one who has taken wickets in the middle."

"He is one of the few bowlers in world cricket who consistently strikes in the middle. He has it in him to pick a lot of wickets in this tournament," he added.

Haris Rauf, however, had a forgettable outing during Pakistan's warm-up match against Australia. He conceded 97 runs off his nine overs as the Men in Green suffered a loss in Hyderabad.

Will Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf be among the leading wicket-takers in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.