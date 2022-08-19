"English players and fans successfully landed on earth" - Twitter roasts England and 'BazBall' as hosts get thumped by SA at Lord's

England's 'BazBall' experiment suffered its first major setback as South Africa thumped the hosts at Lord's by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test of their three-match series on Friday. Ben Stokes and his men could only muster 149 in their second innings as the likes of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took the visitors to a famous win.
Fans on Twitter trolled the England team as well as the English fans as they felt the Bazball ideology was overhyped. Some of them also hailed the Proteas for showing how Test cricket is supposed to be played.
England's batting faltered once again on Day 3
South Africa stretched their overnight score to 326 for a healthy lead of 161 runs on Day 3 of the Test. Many expected England to come out all guns blazing like they did in the second innings of their Tests against New Zealand and India earlier this summer.
However, it wasn't to be as the South African bowlers' discipline was rewarded and the hosts' batting line-up crumbled once again. Dean Elgar probably knew that England would come hard at the pacers and hence, brought left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj pretty early into the attack.
The move worked as he picked up the first couple of wickets of the out-of-form Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. Lungi Ngidi struck a hammer blow by sending back the talismanic Joe Root early on.
However, the match-clinching spell came from Anrich Nortje, as the speedster claimed the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Alex Lees and Ben Foakes in a space of just nine deliveries. All the hopes of a counter-attack were done and dusted and it was all about avoiding an innings defeat from thereon.
Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes did have a good partnership and it looked like the Proteas will need to bat again. But Marco Jansen cleaned up the tail and helped South Africa consolidate their position at the top of the World Test Championship points table.
It will be interesting to see how Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum react to this defeat.