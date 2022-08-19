"English players and fans successfully landed on earth" - Twitter roasts England and 'BazBall' as hosts get thumped by SA at Lord's

England's 'BazBall' experiment suffered its first major setback as South Africa thumped the hosts at Lord's by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test of their three-match series on Friday. Ben Stokes and his men could only muster 149 in their second innings as the likes of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took the visitors to a famous win.

Fans on Twitter trolled the England team as well as the English fans as they felt the Bazball ideology was overhyped. Some of them also hailed the Proteas for showing how Test cricket is supposed to be played.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Balerion @Manav_161 Sport360° @Sport360



#ENGvsSA Bazball's unbeaten run is over Bazball's unbeaten run is over ⛔️#ENGvsSA https://t.co/8yC6xz64an Because there is no faulty dukes like it was vs NZ and IND and the track was a seaming one. twitter.com/Sport360/statu… Because there is no faulty dukes like it was vs NZ and IND and the track was a seaming one. twitter.com/Sport360/statu…

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



SA: There will be no fourth inns. "Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns"SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA "Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns"SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos Don't worry, BazBall will come good in England's third innings in this Test. Don't worry, BazBall will come good in England's third innings in this Test.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a win by South Africa - defeating England at Lord's that too by an innings margin. Excellent display by their bowlers to bowl out England at just 165 and 149. What a win by South Africa - defeating England at Lord's that too by an innings margin. Excellent display by their bowlers to bowl out England at just 165 and 149. https://t.co/WwjquSL8Rn

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Let's try 450 next Test Ben, this one, it's come to 314.



SA win by an innings and 12 runs. Let's try 450 next Test Ben, this one, it's come to 314. SA win by an innings and 12 runs.

best girl @awkdipti SA win by an innings and 12 runs SA win by an innings and 12 runs https://t.co/eASTqRtW4i

viroot @Imsahil_11 Barges into team

Takes 5fer and easy W

Walks Barges into teamTakes 5fer and easy WWalks https://t.co/L2ZmlFXQAv

Karan @karannpatelll English players and fans successfully landed on earth. English players and fans successfully landed on earth.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Must say South Africa didn't care even a bit about Bazball

They are now gonna win the test match



#SAvsENG Anrich Nortje's statement before the first test!Must say South Africa didn't care even a bit about BazballThey are now gonna win the test match Anrich Nortje's statement before the first test!Must say South Africa didn't care even a bit about Bazball They are now gonna win the test match#SAvsENG https://t.co/PBPBqEz8iq

Anuj Trivedi @anuj10trivedi

A loss might be a blessing in disguise.

#ENGvSA #ENGvsSA Individual brilliances from Root and Bairstow in the summer have blinded England from non performing openers and a one dimensional bowling unit.A loss might be a blessing in disguise. Individual brilliances from Root and Bairstow in the summer have blinded England from non performing openers and a one dimensional bowling unit.A loss might be a blessing in disguise.#ENGvSA #ENGvsSA

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul Where was this batting form in the 4th innings of the 5th test against India, @englandcricket Where was this batting form in the 4th innings of the 5th test against India, @englandcricket?

England's batting faltered once again on Day 3

South Africa stretched their overnight score to 326 for a healthy lead of 161 runs on Day 3 of the Test. Many expected England to come out all guns blazing like they did in the second innings of their Tests against New Zealand and India earlier this summer.

However, it wasn't to be as the South African bowlers' discipline was rewarded and the hosts' batting line-up crumbled once again. Dean Elgar probably knew that England would come hard at the pacers and hence, brought left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj pretty early into the attack.

The move worked as he picked up the first couple of wickets of the out-of-form Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. Lungi Ngidi struck a hammer blow by sending back the talismanic Joe Root early on.

However, the match-clinching spell came from Anrich Nortje, as the speedster claimed the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Alex Lees and Ben Foakes in a space of just nine deliveries. All the hopes of a counter-attack were done and dusted and it was all about avoiding an innings defeat from thereon.

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes did have a good partnership and it looked like the Proteas will need to bat again. But Marco Jansen cleaned up the tail and helped South Africa consolidate their position at the top of the World Test Championship points table.

It will be interesting to see how Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum react to this defeat.

