"Enjoy your day lambu!" - Twitterati wish Ishant Sharma on his 34th birthday

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma, who shot to fame during the 2007-08 tour of Australia, turns 34 on Friday, September 2. Wishes galore poured in for the celebrated fast bowler across social media platforms.
Ishant has helped India win several ODIs and Tests both at home and overseas. Until recently, the lanky pacer was the leader of India's pace attack, forming a deadly combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.
He brought a different dimension to the attack, while his ability to bowl at a good pace throughout the day made him a captain's delight.
On the occasion of Ishant's birthday, teammates and fans alike extended their wishes on social media platforms. While former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious video, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Robin Uthappa wrote sweet messages to the Indian pacer.
Here are some of the reactions:
Ishant Sharma's career in numbers
Ishant made his Ranju Trophy debut for Delhi at the age of 18 against Tamil Nadu in 2006. He earned his maiden India call-up during their tour of Bangladesh in May 2007. But it was in Australia where he caught everyone's attention by making Ricky Ponting his bunny in 2008.
He has been part of several historic Indian wins, especially in the red-ball format. He revived his career under Virat Kohli and formed an effective pace trio alongside Bumrah and Shami.
He is one of the few Indian pacers to have played 100 Test matches, picking up 311 wickets, including 11 five-wicket hauls. Ishant also has 115 ODI scalps to his name in addition to taking eight T20I wickets.
His last international appearance came in a Test against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He went wicketless in the game.
The veteran fast bowler recently returned to first-class cricket for Delhi in a bid to revive his international career. He played two games for Delhi in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, picking up only one wicket.
