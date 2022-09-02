"Enjoy your day lambu!" - Twitterati wish Ishant Sharma on his 34th birthday

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma, who shot to fame during the 2007-08 tour of Australia, turns 34 on Friday, September 2. Wishes galore poured in for the celebrated fast bowler across social media platforms.

Ishant has helped India win several ODIs and Tests both at home and overseas. Until recently, the lanky pacer was the leader of India's pace attack, forming a deadly combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

He brought a different dimension to the attack, while his ability to bowl at a good pace throughout the day made him a captain's delight.

On the occasion of Ishant's birthday, teammates and fans alike extended their wishes on social media platforms. While former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious video, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Robin Uthappa wrote sweet messages to the Indian pacer.

Here are some of the reactions:

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Enjoy your day lambu! Looking

forward to your comeback 🏻 Lots of love 🤗 Wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of the tallest and fiercest fast bowlers in the businessEnjoy your day lambu! Lookingforward to your comeback🏻 Lots of love 🤗 @ImIshant Wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of the tallest and fiercest fast bowlers in the business 🔥 Enjoy your day lambu! Lookingforward to your comeback 💪🏻 Lots of love 🤗 @ImIshant https://t.co/aBYBGBB3v5

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happy Birthday @ImIshant brother! Super talented, kind and an amazing friend, wishing you good health and success always! Have a splendid day. Happy Birthday @ImIshant brother! Super talented, kind and an amazing friend, wishing you good health and success always! Have a splendid day. https://t.co/jfv4Knew27

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Many happy returns of the day @ImIshant 🤗 Wish you the best always! Lots of love. Many happy returns of the day @ImIshant 🤗 Wish you the best always! Lots of love.

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 A very happy birthday @ImIshant ! 🤗 Wish you a joyful and prosperous year ahead. A very happy birthday @ImIshant! 🤗 Wish you a joyful and prosperous year ahead.

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Birthday wishes to the 34 year youngster Ishant Sharma. He still has a lot to give to Indian cricket. Ishant can be our Jimmy Anderson. Picture aabhi baaki hai dost. ⁦ @ImIshant Birthday wishes to the 34 year youngster Ishant Sharma. He still has a lot to give to Indian cricket. Ishant can be our Jimmy Anderson. Picture aabhi baaki hai dost. ⁦@ImIshant⁩ https://t.co/CyVALLCqUe

ayushi @awkdipti Happy birthday to this king legend icon Ishant Sharma 🥳 Happy birthday to this king legend icon Ishant Sharma 🥳https://t.co/iRHjaocaYX

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang

Haan karunga...

🧡



The transformation from a young & quick pacer to a complete workhorse to the leader of our pace attack in Test Cricket.



The magic & pure brilliance of that match winning spell in Perth 2008.



Happy Birthday Ek aur karega ?Haan karunga...The transformation from a young & quick pacer to a complete workhorse to the leader of our pace attack in Test Cricket.The magic & pure brilliance of that match winning spell in Perth 2008.Happy Birthday @ImIshant Ek aur karega ?Haan karunga...🧡The transformation from a young & quick pacer to a complete workhorse to the leader of our pace attack in Test Cricket.The magic & pure brilliance of that match winning spell in Perth 2008.🔥Happy Birthday @ImIshant❤️https://t.co/hnzpIQsZmz

Suhit Data @suhit_data



Happy birthday to one of my most fav bowlers and someone for whom I will always have a soft spot for. Ishant Sharma bowling inswingers is different gravyHappy birthday to one of my most fav bowlers and someone for whom I will always have a soft spot for. Ishant Sharma bowling inswingers is different gravy🔥Happy birthday to one of my most fav bowlers and someone for whom I will always have a soft spot for.❤️ https://t.co/6eS40dG8T8

Schrodinger @_troll_10

Happy Birthday



The Long Haired GOAT



#IshantSharma | #CricketTwitter Young Lad troubling Punter !!Happy Birthday @ImIshant The Long Haired GOAT Young Lad troubling Punter !! Happy Birthday @ImIshant 💫💯The Long Haired GOAT🐐#IshantSharma | #CricketTwitter https://t.co/BtQed32dyZ

Ac🍾 @AmanCeption

•Most Test wickets by an Indian in England (51)

•First Indian to win Player of the Match in day-night Tests



Here's wishing a very Happy 34th Birthday to the Indian pacer, Ishant Sharma •Joint second-most wickets in Tests for an Indian pacer (311)•Most Test wickets by an Indian in England (51)•First Indian to win Player of the Match in day-night TestsHere's wishing a very Happy 34th Birthday to the Indian pacer, Ishant Sharma •Joint second-most wickets in Tests for an Indian pacer (311) ✅•Most Test wickets by an Indian in England (51) ✅•First Indian to win Player of the Match in day-night Tests ✅Here's wishing a very Happy 34th Birthday to the Indian pacer, Ishant Sharma 🎂 https://t.co/WGYjblK9da

Jokindu Hasaranga (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ One of the most aggressive cricketers from Delhi who was pivotal in India's resurgence as a test team. Happy Birthday King Ishant Sharma. One of the most aggressive cricketers from Delhi who was pivotal in India's resurgence as a test team. Happy Birthday King Ishant Sharma.

Kunal @kunaljoshi93 #HappyBirthdayIshantSharma I remember I used to get up early in the morning to watch the Test matches in Australia. Never had I seen an Indian fast bowler trouble Ricky Ponting so much. Ishant Sharma will always be a legend. #IshantSharma I remember I used to get up early in the morning to watch the Test matches in Australia. Never had I seen an Indian fast bowler trouble Ricky Ponting so much. Ishant Sharma will always be a legend. #IshantSharma #HappyBirthdayIshantSharma https://t.co/eTZJWWIIXv

Ishant Sharma's career in numbers

Ishant made his Ranju Trophy debut for Delhi at the age of 18 against Tamil Nadu in 2006. He earned his maiden India call-up during their tour of Bangladesh in May 2007. But it was in Australia where he caught everyone's attention by making Ricky Ponting his bunny in 2008.

He has been part of several historic Indian wins, especially in the red-ball format. He revived his career under Virat Kohli and formed an effective pace trio alongside Bumrah and Shami.

He is one of the few Indian pacers to have played 100 Test matches, picking up 311 wickets, including 11 five-wicket hauls. Ishant also has 115 ODI scalps to his name in addition to taking eight T20I wickets.

His last international appearance came in a Test against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He went wicketless in the game.

The veteran fast bowler recently returned to first-class cricket for Delhi in a bid to revive his international career. He played two games for Delhi in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, picking up only one wicket.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: 3 ways Avesh Khan can be utilized better

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar