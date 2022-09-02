Asia Cup 2022: 3 ways how Avesh Khan can be utilized better

Young pacer Avesh Khan has been a weak link for Team India, who have been dominant in the Asia Cup 2022 so far.

The Men in Blue humbled arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday (August 28) before beating Hong Kong by 40 on Wednesday, August 31. While Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja starred in their campaign opener, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli were the star performers in the last fixture.

While there have been plenty of positives for Rohit Sharma and Co., Avesh's sub-par form will keep the management worried ahead of the Super 4 stage. The Madhya Pradesh-born player has conceded 72 runs in six overs at an economy rate of 12, picking up only one wicket.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel out injured, India will hope Avesh comes good in the next round.

On that note, let's take a look at three ways how Avesh can be utilized better.

#3 Give Avesh Khan the new ball

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has mainly used Avesh as a first-change or a second-change bowler. With the ball doing very little on the flat Dubai wickets, the young pacer has gone for plenty.

Avesh could be of optimal use if he gets to share the new ball alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The youngster has had a lot of success bowling with the new ball and this change could do wonders for him.

#2 Bowl short-length deliveries

Avesh, who is new to international cricket, can bowl at good pace. It is easy for the batters to take him on when the ball is pitched in their zone. They utilize his pace to smash boundaries.

The think tank of Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey, and Rohit could ask Avesh to bowl bouncers directed at the body of the batters. With pace on his side, Avesh can hurry the batters and cramp them for room, thus keeping the run-flow in check in addition to increasing his chances of picking up wickets.

#1 Bowl in the middle overs

Avesh has been costly in the death overs, with the batters trying to make full use of the final few deliveries. With very little experience under his belt, the 25-year-old has lacked execution at the backend of the innings, succuming to pressure.

With the field spread wide, Rohit can use Avesh in the middle overs to reap the maximum benefit. He can hit the hard lengths, which will make it tough for the batters.

With a few tough games scheduled ahead, it remains to be seen how India will use Avesh as they eye the Asia Cup title.

