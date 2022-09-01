Asia Cup 2022: 3 areas that will keep India worried ahead of the Super 4 stage

Team India have booked their spot in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday, August 31, in Dubai.

The Men in Blue began their Group A journey by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday, August 28. Chasing 148, they were in a spot of bother, losing a couple of early wickets. But Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja stitched together a match-winning 52-run partnership to take the team home.

The game against Hong Kong saw a masterclass from Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 26) helping India post 192. Virat Kohli (59* off 44) also scored a valuable half-century. In response, the Hong Kong batters threatened with their free-flowing approach, but India ultimately won the game by 40 runs.

While there have been plenty of positives for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the past two games, there have been a few areas that will keep the management on their toes.

On that note, let's take a look at three areas of concern for Team India ahead of the Super 4 stage.

#3 KL Rahul's form with the bat

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg

KL Rahul has looked rusty with the bat since his return to competitive cricket after a long injury haul. The right-handed batter was out for a duck in the first over against Pakistan.

Rahul's knock of 36 off 39 deliveries against Hong Kong came in for a lot of criticism from fans and former cricketers alike. The Team India vice-captain was not at his usual best as he struggled with his timing.

His indifferent form will have the management thinking ahead of the Super 4 stage. Rahul might even get dropped when Hardik Pandya returns, with Rishabh Pant opening alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

#2 Pacer leaking away too many runs

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



1-0-14-0

1-0-19-0

1-0-11-0

1-0-20-0

0.2-0-12-0

1-0-17-0

1-0-21-0



That's a total of 114 runs in 38 balls in the death in his T20I career.



#INDvHK #AsiaCup Avesh Khan in the death overs for India1-0-14-01-0-19-01-0-11-01-0-20-00.2-0-12-01-0-17-01-0-21-0That's a total of 114 runs in 38 balls in the death in his T20I career. Avesh Khan in the death overs for India1-0-14-01-0-19-01-0-11-01-0-20-00.2-0-12-01-0-17-01-0-21-0That's a total of 114 runs in 38 balls in the death in his T20I career.#INDvHK #AsiaCup

With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel not available for selection, the management has had to rely on young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

While senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been remarkable in both games so far, Avesh and Arshdeep's performances have not been satisfactory.

Avesh has conceded 72 runs in six overs he has bowled at an economy rate of 12. The Madhya Pradesh-born pacer has managed to pick up only two wickets.

Arshdeep, on the other hand, has scalped three wickets but has been expensive. The left-arm pacer conceded 33 and 44 runs against Pakistan and Hong Kong, respectively.

With no other fast bowlers in the squad, the management will hope these two hit their strides ahead of the Super 4 stage.

#1 Rohit Sharma not converting starts

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has not looked at his personal best so far in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. He and Rahul are yet to provide the Men in Blue with a good start in the continental tournament.

Rohit scored 12 off 18 balls against Pakistan before getting out. He once again got a start against Hong Kong, scoring 21 off 13 deliveries, but failed to convert it into a big knock.

Rohit's struggle to convert his starts will keep the management a tad worried. He personally will also want to have a big knock under his belt in the Super 4 stage.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: "India will sleep well tonight" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli scores classy fifty against Hong Kong

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar