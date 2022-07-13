"He will see this as an opportunity in that changing room to reiterate a very clear and strong message" - Eoin Morgan backs Jos Buttler to bounce back after heavy defeat against India

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has backed his successor Jos Buttler to send a strong message to the dressing room after their 10-wicket defeat against India at The Oval on Tuesday, July 12.

The wicket-keeper batter was handed the captaincy duties after Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket.

England's mighty ODI squad were outclassed across all three departments to go down 1-0 in the three-match series. Buttler's maiden ODI as full-time white-ball captain saw the hosts crumble down to 110 all out after being put in to bat.

Noting that he was in a similar situation during the early days of his captaincy reign, Morgan said while speaking on Sky Sports:

"I know what this feels like. It's not nice - you focus inwards, not outwards. But, having had the experience both playing and leading previously that Jos has had, he will see this as an opportunity in that changing room to reiterate a very clear and strong message about where they are going and what they're doing."

The former captain added:

"People will be in that changing room wanting to flinch and wanting an out, but that is the time to lead."

Buttler emerged as the top scorer with 30 runs as the rest of the batting unit had no answers to a scathing opening spell by the Indian bowlers. Barring the skipper, none of the established batters were successful in registering double figures as England narrowly avoided recording their lowest-ever total in ODI cricket.

"I can guarantee you that when you lose, everybody in the changing room listens" - Eoin Morgan

The former England skipper, who led the nation to glory in the 2019 World Cup, also exuded the importance of delivering a clear-cut message. Since taking up the captaincy on a permanent basis, Buttler has faced a 2-1 defeat in the T20I series and England's first ever 10-wicket ODI defeat at home.

Morgan continued:

"You can give the best possible message to somebody, and if they're not listening it doesn't go anywhere. But I can guarantee you that when you lose, everybody in the changing room listens. A clear-cut message from your leader at times like this, and for your senior players to embody it, is crucial."

England will take on India in the second ODI of the series on July 14 (Wednesday) at The Lord's, London.

