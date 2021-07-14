Eoin Morgan returns as England announce strong 16-man squad for T20I series against Pakistan

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named a 16-man squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. After serving a mandatory self-isolation period, Eoin Morgan is set to make a comeback to lead his side in the upcoming fixtures.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who successfully led the team in Morgan's absence, has been rested for the T20 leg of the tour.

Morgs returns for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvPAK 🇵🇰 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2021

English white-ball cricket stalwarts Jonny Bairstow, Jos Butler, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, and Adil Rashid also return to the squad after missing the ODI series due to quarantine.

Pacer Saqib Mahmood and leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson have earned their berths in the T20s after putting in impressive performances during the ODI series.

All-rounder Lewis Gregory has also found a place in the squad following his brilliant performances over the past week against Pakistan. He will compete for the all-rounder's slot in the XI with Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali.

Other good performers in the ODIs like James Vince and Philip Salt missed out on selection due to the return of regular squad members at the top of the order.

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the series as he is on break. In his absence, former England captain Paul Collingwood will take charge of the T20I side in the upcoming series.

Here is the complete schedule for the England vs. Pakistan T20I series:

1st T20I - July 16 (Friday) | Venue - Trent Bridge, Nottingham| Start time - 11:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - July 18 (Sunday) | Venue - Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 7:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - July 20 (Tuesday) | Venue - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 11:00 PM (IST)

Complete England squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory(Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Matt Parkinson(Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire)

