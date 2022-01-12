World Cup-winning captains Eoin Morgan, Sir Clive Lloyd conferred with CBEs by the Royal Foundation

World Cup-winning skippers Sir Clive Lloyd and Eoin Morgan were conferred with CBEs (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Royal Federation earlier today.
The CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award, followed by OBE and then MBE. Sir Clive Lloyd and Eoin Morgan received CBEs for their services in the field of cricket. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge conferred the two World Cup-winning skippers with the awards.
Sir Clive Lloyd led the West Indies to glory in the inaugural Cricket World Cup in 1975, leading the way with a century in the final. West Indies defended their crown in 1979 once again under the leadership of Sir Lloyd.
Eoin Morgan led England to their maiden ODI Cricket World Cup triumph in 2019. England are the reigning champions, having won a thrilling final against New Zealand at Lord's. After the game ended in a tie, the following Super Over was also tied with England adjudged the winners on boundary count.
Eoin Morgan-led England to tour the Caribbean for 5 T20Is
Morgan will be at the helm when England tour the West Indies for a five-match T20I series. All five games will take place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, with the first match commencing on January 22.
This will be England's first limited-overs venture following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 that concluded in November. England lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the competition by five wickets.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Some of England's first-choice players will be missing in action owing to their participation in the ongoing Ashes in Australia.