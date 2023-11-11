"Even if it is 1%, there is hope at least" - Gautam Gambhir on Babar Azam's statement ahead of PAK vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Babar Azam for expressing optimism about Pakistan's semi-final qualification chances ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash against England.

The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11. While Jos Buttler and company are knocked out of the tournament, the Men in Green need a monumental win to pip New Zealand for the final semi-final berth.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Babar exhibiting confidence in the press conference, to which he responded:

"It is an uphill task for sure but what do you expect from a leader? What should he say in the press conference? Should he say that they have conceded defeat and that they want to go back?"

The former India opener added:

"He is his country's leader and has every right to show his confidence in the press conference. Even if it is 1%, there is hope at least. They are still not out and anything can happen in cricket. So I believe it was an exceptional press conference."

Pakistan need to beat England by approximately 287 runs to make the semi-finals and virtually have no chance if they get to chase a target. Babar mentioned in the press conference that they have chalked out their plans and that they could do the unthinkable, especially if the explosive Fakhar Zaman bats for a considerable while.

"It does not matter what we say or write on social media" - Gautam Gambhir

Fakhar Zaman has played belligerent knocks in Pakistan's last two games. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that Babar Azam is right in not throwing in the towel. He elaborated:

"It does not matter what we say or write on social media. A leader's duty is to believe that it ain't over till it's over, whether it is one or half a percent hope. You go and play and try to score 400 if you get to bat first."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pakistan can throw caution to the wind in Saturday's game. He explained:

"In fact, Pakistan have nothing to lose. Even if they get bowled out for 200 or 250 while trying to score 400, at least they have in their mind that they need to score over 450 and dismiss them for under 200."

Gambhir concluded by saying that Babar showed the qualities of a true leader. He added that even when a captain knows that the circumstances are extremely difficult and that they have only a remote chance of qualification, he needs to show hope and make his team fight.

