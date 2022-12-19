"Even Ashwin does not have that" - Ajay Jadeja on choosing between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja feels it is extremely difficult to choose between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder in India's Test side.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently sidelined due to a knee injury and is not part of India's squad for the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. Axar scalped five wickets across the two innings in the first Test, including a crucial spell of 4/77 in the second essay.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Ajay Jadeja was asked if a succession plan is in place if India want to look at the future, to which he responded:

"All players are good. In fact, his (Axar's) numbers are the best. What he did in this first match, whether he played in India, and the one match he got overseas now, his numbers are the best. He had an average of 12 in India, even Ashwin does not have that, no bowler has it in India."

The former Indian skipper highlighted that both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja bring similar attributes to the table, explaining:

"It is extremely difficult to pick between the two. Both are left-armers and it is not that they have different skills. Kuldeep Yadav beats the batters in the air, both of them beat the batters from the surface. They need the surface."

Axar Patel has scalped 44 wickets at an exceptional average of 13.00 in the seven Tests he has played thus far. The lanky spinner has accounted for 39 dismissals at an even better average of 12.43 in six home Tests.

"That will be one factor to decide" - Ajay Jadeja on who among Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja is better on unhelpful tracks

Ajay Jadeja picked one factor that could help to choose between the two spinners, elaborating:

"There is no better bowler than both of them when the surface is dangerous but if the surface is flat and there is no help from the surface, then who is better between the two, that will be one factor to decide."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the transition should only be done if the challenger is likely to get better than the incumbent going forward. He observed:

"Ravindra has scored big runs in batting and Axar has shown potential. There is no comparison in fielding. Do a transition if you feel someone will get better. If you feel the game is what you have seen for the last two to four years, then go with today's performance."

#BANvIND Most wickets after first 7 Tests for India:44 - Axar Patel43 - R Ashwin42 - Narendra Hirwani35 - Ravindra Jadeja35 - Sreesanth Most wickets after first 7 Tests for India:44 - Axar Patel43 - R Ashwin42 - Narendra Hirwani35 - Ravindra Jadeja35 - Sreesanth#BANvIND

It might be a tricky decision if Rohit Sharma and Co. have to choose between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja for the Test series against Australia. However, both could be a part of the playing XI if the tracks are rank turners.

