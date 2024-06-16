"Even a batsman like Virat Kohli is not getting runs" - Rashid Latif slams conditions as Pakistan suffer group-stage exit in T20 WC 2024

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif lamented the conditions behind the Men in Green's group-stage exit from T20 World Cup 2024. The former keeper-batter reckons these pitches are not ideal for the multi-nation event as teams' top-order batters are struggling to even make half-centuries.

Pakistan's exit from the 20-team tournament was confirmed as rain washed out the fixture between the USA and Ireland on Friday. As a result, co-hosts USA joined Team India in Super 8 from Group A.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, 55-year-old Latif said blaming Pakistan players completely is unfair when even a player like Virat Kohli is struggling for runs.

"You can't blame the Pakistan players for everything. They fought well but their efforts were neutered by the pitch conditions. They should have won both the US and India games but the conditions were beyond their control. It can happen, runs have been difficult to come. See, even a batsman like Virat Kohli is not getting runs."

Pakistan's batting has been facing criticism on all fronts for their dismal batting performance against the USA and India. The Men in Green made a below-par 159 against the USA to lose in the Super Over and suffered a six-run defeat to India in pursuit of a paltry 120.

"Individual half centuries are not many" - Rashid Latif

Latif observed how no side has scored half-centuries as regularly as the Afghanistan team. He said:

"Individual half centuries are not many. No team has scored a half-century against teams like Afghanistan. If a batsman scores a half century the team ends up winning more often than not. Rishabh Pant made 42 and India beat Pakistan. The conditions are not ideal for the World Cup."

Pakistan still have one match to go in the T20 World Cup 2024, set to lock horns with Ireland on Sunday in Florida.

