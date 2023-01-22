"Even the best batters in the world would have struggled"- Danish Kaneria on India's new-ball burst in 2nd ODI vs NZ

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria hailed Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for their new-ball spell against New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday.

Shami and Siraj were lethal with the new ball and were instrumental in sending back half of the New Zealand side with just 15 runs on the board. Siraj, in particular, has shown incredible consistency for the Men in Blue in ODI cricket over the past 12 months.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Danish Kaneria had to say about Mohammed Siraj and the other Indian pacers' performance:

"Mohammed Siraj continues to show incredible form and is bowling with some good rhythm. Once again, he formed a lethal new-ball partnership with Shami and pushed New Zealand on the back foot straight away. Even the best batters in the world would have struggled to play Shami and Siraj yesterday."

New Zealand batters were exposed by brilliant Indian bowling: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria also slammed the Kiwis for not adjusting well to the seaming conditions as they often face such conditions in their own backyard. He feels they should have shown better application against the hosts.

On this, Kaneria stated:

"Yes, the pitch did have moisture in it and because of that the pacers did get help in seam movement. However, New Zealand batters have faced such conditions back home. Yet, they were exposed, thanks to some brilliant bowling from the Indian pacers."

The former cricketer also credited Mohammed Shami for producing a fantastic performance, with figures of 3/18 from his six overs and breaking the back of New Zealand's batting. On this, he added:

"Mohammed Shami was outstanding with his line and length and troubled the New Zealand batters with his seam movement. It was almost like we were watching a vintage Mohammed Shami."

Team India may look to rotate their squad for the third ODI, with the likes of Shami and Siraj crucial for next month's Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

