"Even with Bumrah, there was not that sharpness" - Former RCB cricketer's stunning statement after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Murali Kartik called out India's bowlers after the second day of the fourth Test against England. Kartik came up with a stunning statement regarding Jasprit Bumrah as well. Bumrah remained wicketless on the second day.

India were bowled out for 358 in their first innings. At the close of play on day two, the hosts got to 225/2, putting up a dominating performance with the bat. While the conditions were slightly different when India bowled, Kartik called out the bowlers for their inconsistent lines. He even noted that Bumrah was not sharp enough despite being economical.

"When India came to bowl the sun was out. So what? Indian bowlers have bowled and done very well in hotter conditions. They were very inconsistent with their lines today. Even with Bumrah, there was not that sharpness that we usually see, but despite that he sas economical. But look at the economies of other bowlers. This is not okay given the conditions," he said on Cricbuzz. (2:28)

Further, Kartik also highlighted the fact that there was the most swing and seam on the second day among all the Tests so far in the series. He pointed out that if other bowlers cannot support Bumrah, India will face a tough time.

"The wickets had been flat till on now in this series. But in this match, I thought today there was the most swing, swing and seam. And on that day if the fast bowlers do not bowl properly it can get very tough. When Bumrah is bowling from one end, why is there no support act from the other? This will not work. All the bowlers should be disappointed with themselves. India will have to think about this," he added. (7:11)

England trail by just 133 runs with eight wickets intact. Notably, there are 2-1 ahead in the five-Test series. The hosts will be keen to seal a series win in Manchester.

Murali Kartik surprised by Shubman Gill's tactics on Day 2 of fourth Test

Murali Kartik also expressed his astonishment on the fact that Washington Sundar did not bowl at all on the second day. Sundar bowled well in the previous Test at Lord's, picking up four wickets in the second innings. He was also effective and economical throughout the match.

"Washington Sundar bowled really well in the last match. I thought after that the captain would have more faith in him. But England are close to 250 and Washington has not even bowled yet. I am surprised by this," he said. (3:36)

Kartik also believes that the Indian captain should show more belief in Sundar with the ball, considering how well he did in the Lord's Test.

"Can Shubman Gill show some more faith on Sundar? I feel after his performance at Lord's showing faith in him is justified now. He is a bowler who is economical and picks wickets as well. He is a team man and it is important to give him chances," he reflected. (8:21)

Finally, the former cricketer also feels India should not look to bowl magic deliveries in search of wickets. If they do so, they will keep leaking runs. The focus has to be on the lines and lengths. Kartik added that if the visitors do not do well in the first session on the third day, this Test will go far away from them.

India will be under pressure to claw their way back into this game. Being 1-2 down, this is a must-win game to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

