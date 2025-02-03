"Even the bus driver told me" - Railways pacer's stunning revelation after dismissing Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan revealed how even the driver of their bus advised him to bowl the fourth-stump line to Virat Kohli in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy game against Delhi. Himanshu made headlines when he dismissed Kohli for just 6 by going through his defense and sending his off-stump flying.

It was a different mode of dismissal from the one that has been plaguing Kohli recently in red-ball cricket. The champion batter has been found wanting against the outside off-stump line, having been dismissed in that manner eight times in nine innings on India's recent tour of Australia.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after the game, Sangwan spoke about how he still stuck to his strengths rather than focusing on Kohli's weakness.

"Before the match, there were talks about Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant going to play for Delhi. At the time, we didn't know that the match would be aired live. I am leading the Railways' pace attack. Every team member told me that they thought I would dismiss Virat Kohli. The bus in which we were traveling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out," he said.

He added:

"I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else's weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket."

It was Kohli's first Ranji Trophy game in over 12 years and his early dismissal had fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hugely disappointed.

Nevertheless, Delhi managed to pull off a comfortable win by an innings and 19 runs.

"When I returned home, there were 300 missed calls and 200-230 messages" - Himanshu Sangwan

Himanshu Sangwan further spoke about how his life has changed since dismissing Virat Kohli in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. The 29-year-old produced a memorable spell of four for 55 in Delhi's lone batting innings.

While Railways failed to qualify for the quarterfinal, Sangwan enjoyed an excellent season, picking up 18 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 24.27.

"After this match, my life has changed. When I returned home, there were 300 missed calls and 200-230 messages. I always had my Instagram account as private. I am getting so much love, and my follower count is also increasing. I have made my Instagram profile public now," he said.

Meanwhile, Kohli will return to the Indian side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting in Nagpur on February 6.

