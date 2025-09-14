“Even die-hard cricket fans won’t know the names” - Former India cricketer’s brutal comment on Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra has noted that the current Pakistan squad does not enjoy the same level of recognition among fans as it did in the 1990s. His remarks come ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played later today (Sunday, September 14) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to NDTV, the 51-year-old emphasized the depth of both sides, noting that India is finding it tough to accommodate players like Yashasvi Jaiswal in their squad, while even die-hard T20 fans might struggle to name Pakistan’s top players today. He said:

“And no disrespect to the Pakistan side, but if you look at their team and ask any kid on the streets to name their top three or top four players, some of these kids, even die-hard cricket fans who follow the T20 format, won’t know the names. But if you ask them about the ’90s cricket heroes from Pakistan, they’ll remember.”

“The difference is, when you look at the 11 or you look at the 15 for India, there are match winners, experienced players, and world-beating stars. The Indian team, whether you view it from an IPL perspective or in terms of T20 performances, is stacked with talent. Somebody like Yashasvi Jaiswal has not even got an opportunity in the 15, so you can imagine the good headache Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the team management have,” he added.

Both teams have kicked off their campaigns with victories, as India thrashed UAE by nine wickets, while Salman Agha’s side secured a 93-run win over Oman.

“It is 70-30 in favor of India” - Nikhil Chopra ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

In the same interaction, Nikhil Chopra pointed out that dew might play a role, which could encourage India to bat second, as Pakistan might struggle with their four-spin attack. He also predicted the contest to be in India’s favor, saying:

“You might see some subtle dew, and if there is subtle dew, then, you know, I won’t be surprised if Team India would want to go out there and chase just to make sure that the ball will skid on, and then the spinners find it really tough to get any sort of turn on that surface. And if they are (Men in Green) playing just that one medium-pacer, they’ll find it even tougher with the four spinners that they’re looking to play. If there’s dew, it’ll be tougher for them. It is 70-30 in favor of India.”

The two teams have faced each other in 13 T20Is so far, with India dominating the head-to-head record, winning nine matches, while the Men in Green have won three, and one game ended in a tie.

