"Even Faf du Plessis almost messed up" - Aakash Chopra on Joburg Super Kings captain's questionable decision in the penultimate over

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra questioned Joburg Super Kings' (JSK) captain Faf du Plessis' decision to hand Malusi Siboto the penultimate over during a tense SA20 game against the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) on January 11.

JSK, led by a charge from Donovan Ferreira following a horrid start, put up a mammoth 191-run target at Kingsmead in Durban. Du Plessis gave Siboto his first over to close out the powerplay, but the medium-pacer conceded 22 runs to cement DSG's solid start.

The Joburg Super Kings pulled things back in the middle over and were favorites heading into the final set of overs in the contest. With 38 required off the final two overs, either Romario Shepherd or George Carton was expected to bowl the penultimate over, or even Alzarri Joseph for that matter. However, the skipper re-introduced the 35-year-old Siboto back into the attack.

Opining that the decision to hand Siboto to bowl the 19th over would have been fatal for JSK, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Even Faf du Plessis almost messed up. Garton and Shepherd had overs remaining, but he gave the crucial 19th over to medium pacer Siboto."

Chopra continued:

"He had conceded 22 runs in his first over. But they won in the end, they won away from home as well which speaks highly about their team."

The veteran medium pacer struggled to find rhythm despite getting a wicket off the first delivery. He bowled three wides and conceded two sixes to reduce the equation to 24 off nine deliveries.

He was able to close out the over with a dot ball before Joseph bowled a tight final over to seal the win.

"Super Kings, whether it be Chennai or Joburg, they know how to make a comeback" - Aakash Chopra

The Yellow Army now has a place in South Africa as well after securing a bid for the Johannesburg franchise.

The similarities between the Joburg Super Kings and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) come in the form of a senior captain as well as the coaching staff led by Stephen Fleming.

CSK have garnered a reputation for rising through unrepairable situations and JSK have shown they have the same spirit in their first match itself. The Joburg Super Kings were down and out after ending the powerplay at 27-4.

However, valuable inputs from Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, and Romario Shepherd helped them amass 190 on the board, which proved to be enough in the end.

Praising JSK for their never-die spirit, Chopra said:

"Super Kings, whether it be Chennai or Joburg, they know how to make a comeback."

Chopra continued:

"The Joburg Super Kings did not start well with either bat or ball, but they finished well. They have given the Durban's Super Giants a lot to think about."

JSK will next face the Paarl Royals on Friday, January 13.

