  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • “Even Gill will find it tough to displace him” - Former India coach’s massive claim on Sanju Samson ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

“Even Gill will find it tough to displace him” - Former India coach’s massive claim on Sanju Samson ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 08, 2025 10:44 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill's inclusion has created a conundrum for Team India in the top order [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri urged the team management to continue with Sanju Samson at the top of the order in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The eight-team competition will take place in the UAE, commencing on September 9.

Ad

Samson's opening spot in the lineup is under threat with the return of Shubman Gill in the Indian T20I squad. With Abhishek Sharma almost certain to be the other opener, fans and experts have wondered if Samson might give way to Gill at the top of the order.

Yet, Shastri believes Samson has done enough to continue in the top order for the Asia Cup.

Talking about the Gill-Samson conundrum on the Sony Sports network, he said (via Mid Day):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He [Samson] is most dangerous in the top three. That’s where he wins you matches. He should be left there. It [replacing Samson for Gill] won’t be that easy. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as opener."
Ad

Shastri added:

"Samson should continue playing the way he has for India in T20s. He has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds."

Samson has excelled as an opener in T20Is, averaging almost 38 at a strike rate of 183.70 in his last 12 games. Meanwhile, Gill is still to thrive in T20Is, averaging a mediocre 30.42 at a strike rate of under 140 in 21 outings. Yet, he has been named vice-captain of the side for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Ad

"Whether it’s two or three, it depends on balance" - Ravi Shastri on India's bowling combination

Ad

Ravi Shastri believes the conditions in Dubai will dictate the number of spinners India play in their XI during the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue fielded as many as four spinners for most of the Champions Trophy at the same venue earlier this year.

While Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel seem to be certainties in the 11, Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion could hinge on the conditions and the team balance.

"Given the conditions in Dubai and the heat, spin will definitely be the flavour of the month. Teams like Afghanistan might even play four spinners. Whether it’s two or three, it depends on balance, but spinners will certainly be in big demand in Dubai. You need both finger spin and wrist spin. India has that luxury, and they’ll all come into play depending on conditions," said Shastri (via the aforementioned source).

Team India will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign against the hosts, UAE, in Dubai on September 10.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications