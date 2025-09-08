“Even Gill will find it tough to displace him” - Former India coach’s massive claim on Sanju Samson ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri urged the team management to continue with Sanju Samson at the top of the order in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The eight-team competition will take place in the UAE, commencing on September 9.Samson's opening spot in the lineup is under threat with the return of Shubman Gill in the Indian T20I squad. With Abhishek Sharma almost certain to be the other opener, fans and experts have wondered if Samson might give way to Gill at the top of the order.Yet, Shastri believes Samson has done enough to continue in the top order for the Asia Cup.Talking about the Gill-Samson conundrum on the Sony Sports network, he said (via Mid Day):“He [Samson] is most dangerous in the top three. That’s where he wins you matches. He should be left there. It [replacing Samson for Gill] won’t be that easy. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as opener.&quot;Shastri added:&quot;Samson should continue playing the way he has for India in T20s. He has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds.&quot;Samson has excelled as an opener in T20Is, averaging almost 38 at a strike rate of 183.70 in his last 12 games. Meanwhile, Gill is still to thrive in T20Is, averaging a mediocre 30.42 at a strike rate of under 140 in 21 outings. Yet, he has been named vice-captain of the side for the upcoming Asia Cup.&quot;Whether it’s two or three, it depends on balance&quot; - Ravi Shastri on India's bowling combinationRavi Shastri believes the conditions in Dubai will dictate the number of spinners India play in their XI during the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue fielded as many as four spinners for most of the Champions Trophy at the same venue earlier this year.While Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel seem to be certainties in the 11, Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion could hinge on the conditions and the team balance.&quot;Given the conditions in Dubai and the heat, spin will definitely be the flavour of the month. Teams like Afghanistan might even play four spinners. Whether it’s two or three, it depends on balance, but spinners will certainly be in big demand in Dubai. You need both finger spin and wrist spin. India has that luxury, and they’ll all come into play depending on conditions,&quot; said Shastri (via the aforementioned source).Team India will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign against the hosts, UAE, in Dubai on September 10.