"Even if I say, will they stop?" - Prithvi Shaw on misconceptions he wants to clear

In the age of social media, it is very easy to be on the wrong side of things given that you're under the spotlight every time. Prithvi Shaw is one of the most misunderstood cricketers of this generation.

Shaw's actions have mostly been wrongly portrayed on social media. Most recently, he was chased by a mob after he declined to pose for a selfie with a fan at a Mumbai restaurant. Later, an FIR was lodged against the cricketer for alleged molestation. However, Shaw was cleared of all charges later on.

When asked about one misconception he would like to clear, Shaw stated that it won't change anything and people will continue to write whatever they want.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Prithvi Shaw said:

"Even if I say, will they stop? They will keep saying. If I am doing good on the field, they will write good things about me. If I am not doing well (with my cricket), they will write: 'Oh he went there, enjoyed somewhere, this and then'. It's going to keep happening.

"It happens to the best of the players. When you are not performing, something negative does come out, even if it's not reflective of the person. Even if I don't step out, things will be said. We can't stop them."

The 23-year-old has already gone through a lot of ups and downs in his career. When asked how he deals with it, Shaw said:

"That will keep coming. You can't stop it. I can't lock myself in my room and sit. We need to deal with it, you can't do anything. If you know you're right, it's okay. People will say what they want to say. We can't stop them from saying things."

Prithvi Shaw burst onto the scene as the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, he has struggled to live up to the hype and currently finds himself down in the pecking order. He was also not considered for the Asian Games 2023, which comprises fringe players, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"I want to win the World Cup for India" - Prithvi Shaw outlines his goal

Prithvi Shaw, who will be plying trade for Northamptonshire miles away from the Indian team in the UK, will look to pile up runs with an aim to get back to the national side.

The Mumbai-born cricketer revealed that he is trying hard to make a comeback to the Indian side and aims to win the World Cup for the country.

"All the hard work is just for that," he continued. "That is the one dream - I want to play, at least 12-14 years for India. I want to win the World Cup for India. That is there [one big goal], I need to achieve that in my life. I need to work hard and score runs. That's the only way to get there. I am trying, let's see."

So far, Prithvi Shaw has played only five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. He played his last international match in 2021 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.