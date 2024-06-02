"Even ICC copying IPL's umpiring standards"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping win vs Bangladesh in 2024 T20 World Cup practice game

Team India concluded their preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup with a clinical 60-run win against Bangladesh in the warm-up match on Saturday. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted the clash.

Rishabh Pant (53), Hardik Pandya (40*), and Suryakumar Yadav (31) performed well for Men in Blue in the batting department. They took them to 182/5 after opting to bat first in the contest. Sanju Samson (1) and Shivam Dube (14) failed to impress and got out after sedate starts.

In the second innings, Bangladesh never looked like chasing the target due to a dismal performance from their batters. They could only reach 122/9 in 20 overs, with Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube scalping two wickets apiece for the Indian team. Mahmudullah top-scored for Bangladesh with a vital knock of 40 (28).

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided practice match between India and Bangladesh on Saturday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We pretty much got what we wanted from the game"- India captain Rohit Sharma

After the conclusion of the practice match against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma said that he was satisfied with the output of Men in Blue. Reflecting on his team's performance, he said:

"Quite happy with how things went. We pretty much got what we wanted from the game. It was important for us to get used to the conditions and I feel we managed it well."

About the decision to send Rishabh Pant at No. 3, Rohit said:

Just to give Pant an opportunity. We haven't quite nailed down on what the batting order will look like but it was important for all the batters to get some practice on a new ground."

Sharma also lauded Arshdeep Singh:

"Arshdeep has shown us that he has got the skills upfront and also at the backend. We saw it today as well, swung the ball upfront and the back end as well got one over to bowl. Yeah like you know, we have got good fifteen players. It's just about nailing down the combinations."

Let us know your choice of the Indian playing XI in the comments section, which you think would be the best for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

