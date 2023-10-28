"Even Iftikhar Ahmed would have done a better job" - Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Nawaz after Pakistan's 1-wicket loss vs SA in 2023 World up

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria was left unimpressed by Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz's bowling exploits in the team's 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

Babar Azam handed the ball to Nawaz in the 48th over when South Africa required five runs to win with one wicket in hand. The Proteas won the encounter after Keshav Maharaj dispatched the second delivery of the over for a four.

Kaneria slammed Nawaz for bowling a loose delivery at such a critical juncture of the match. He opined that even part-time bowler Iftikhar Ahmed would have performed better.

"It was an absurd kind of bowling from Mohammad Nawaz. Even Iftikhar Ahmed would have done a better job. But unfortunately, it's all but over for Pakistan in this World Cup." Kaneria said in his latest YouTube video (1:20).

Kaneria further stated that the Men in Green could have successfully defended the 271-run target if they had an attacking field set for the South African tailenders. He also highlighted how the team conceded a lot of extras, adding (5:20):

"Pakistan conceded 21 extras. The situation would have been very different had they controlled the extras. It seems like the bowlers have not practiced bowling yorkers. They should have looked to attack more against the tailenders. Babar Azam's captaincy looked weak at that stage. He was too defensive. He should have at least kept a slip for the tailenders."

Pakistan have now lost four successive matches in the 2023 World Cup. They are currently placed sixth in the points table and their semi-final hopes hang by a thread.

"Pakistan did show some improvement in this game" - Danish Kaneria

Speaking in the same video, Danish Kaneria mentioned that Babar Azam and Co. came up with an improved performance this time around but still failed to end up on the winning side.

The 42-year-old reckoned that Pakistan getting bundled out in 46.4 overs had a big impact on the game, claiming the they would have been in a much better position if they had batted for 50 overs. He elaborated (0:28):

"Pakistan did show some improvement in this game. There was aggression and a desire to win. They worked very hard. Unfortunately, the 20 balls that didn't play cost them the match. Had they batted for a complete 50 overs and scored a few runs in those remaining deliveries, they would have won the game."

Pakistan will now take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31.