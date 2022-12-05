“Even kids know it, but they do not” - Danish Kaneria slams India’s batters for struggling against Shakib Al Hasan

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has criticized the Indian batters for failing to read Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan. Kaneria pointed out that the former Bangladesh captain has been playing in the IPL for many years and even his bowling style is pretty predictable.

Shakib was one of the star performers for Bangladesh in the first one-dayer of the series against India in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. He claimed 5/36 in his 10 overs, which included two maidens. The 35-year-old dealt India a double blow, dismissing Rohit Sharma (27) and Virat Kohli (9) in the same over.

India were all-out for 186 in 41.2 overs after losing the toss and being sent into bat. While praising Shakib, Kaneria took a dig at India’s batters for their inability to deal with the left-arm spinner. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Shakib Al Hasan was outstanding with the ball. But he has been playing in the IPL for so many years. How do they (Indian batters) not know what he does with the ball? He hardly breaks the ball; it always comes in after pitching. Even kids know it, but they do not.”

Apart from Rohit and Kohli, Shakib also got the wickets of Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Ebadot Hossain also impressed for Bangladesh, claiming 4/47 in 8.2 overs.

“Their cricket is on the decline” - Kaneria makes big statement on Indian team

While discussing the Men in Blue’s defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka, Kaneria claimed that Indian cricket is on the decline, despite them being a superpower in the game. He commented:

“India, no doubt, has money and power. But their cricket is on the decline. It is quite evident. In Australia, they survived Litton Das’ onslaught due to a rain break. But Bangladesh took revenge on their home ground in Dhaka.”

Terming India’s batting in the first ODI against Bangladesh as hugely disappointing, the former Pakistan cricketer added:

“India’s batting was so bad, they could not even last 50 overs. On one hand, we are saying that Indian cricket has reached so and so level, but here they were bowled out with nearly 10 overs left. India’s batting line-up just collapsed.”

KL Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 73 off 70. However, no other batter could make a significant contribution. In the chase, Bangladesh got home by one wicket courtesy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s brilliant knock of 38* in 39 balls.

