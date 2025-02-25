“Even MS Dhoni couldn’t do anything” - Former captain’s brutal dig at Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan women's team captain Sana Mir has taken a dig at the Men in Green after their defeat against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Mir claimed that Pakistan lost the tournament even before it began due to their poor squad selection.

"I got a message from a friend when we were watching the match [against India]. When the second wicket fell at 100, my friend said, 'I think it's over.' I told my friend, 'No, it was over when we announced the squad.' We had lost more than half of the tournament the day we picked these 15 players," she said on PTV Sports (via The Times of India).

Mir went on to add that even great captains like MS Dhoni and Younis Khan could not have done anything with this Pakistan team. She slammed the selection and questioned the choice of going with two part-time spinners and just one specialist spinner.

"You could make MS Dhoni or Younis Khan the captain — none of them could do anything with this team. It's not suited to our conditions. Like Hafeez bhai said, one match was bound to be in Dubai. So how did we go in with just two part-time spinners? Abrar is still new to ODIs, and he has taken only two wickets in the last five months," Mir stated.

Pakistan conceded 320 in their first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand before allowing India to chase down the target of 242 in just 42.3 overs with six wickets to spare.

Sana Mir advocates for complete overhaul after 2025 Champions Trophy debacle

Sana Mir also expressed her disappointment at how things have been for Pakistan cricket in the recent past and called for a complete overhaul of the system.

"Too much power is not good, and too little power is not good either. If we keep making the same mistakes, nothing will change. Unfortunately whenever there has been a change in PCB, one person will come and say how domestic things should be. The people below him do not say anything, and nothing changes," she explained (as per the aforementioned source).

With consecutive defeats against New Zealand and India, Pakistan, who are the host nation, have been knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will play their final match in the competition against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27.

