"Even a normal bowler can make the ball seam on such a green pitch" - Former Indian cricketer blasts Gabba pitch

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi wasn't impressed with the green pitch that Australia dished out at the Gabba against South Africa in the first Test. The game ended within two days as the hosts coasted to a six-wicket victory.

However, according to Sodhi, such pitches do not test the true quality and skills of a fast bowler. He believes just ordinary bowling would also be effective on such a green pitch. The former all-rounder was also unhappy that the game ended so quickly.

Speaking to India News, Reetinder Sodhi explained why a Test match should go on for at least four days. He said:

"It is not a great exhibition for Test cricket if you're using the pitch to get wickets. Even a normal bowler can make the ball seam on such a green pitch. That doesn't help anyone judge the true quality of a bowler. So personally, Test matches should go on for 4-5 days and wicket has to play a really crucial role."

Sodhi confident of Indian spinners dominating Australia

Reetinder Sodhi also agreed that the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy certainly won't be a walk in the park for the hosts. However, he also claimed that India have enough depth and quality in the spin department to ensure that they beat Australia and qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Points table of WTC 2021-23 - Australia & India at No.1 & 2 and Pakistan slips at No.7 position. Points table of WTC 2021-23 - Australia & India at No.1 & 2 and Pakistan slips at No.7 position. https://t.co/xEryf7TGR1

On this, Sodhi stated:

"The series against Australia will be a hard-fought one. However, we do have the arsenal in our bowling to dominate the opposition. Kuldeep Yadav's performance has simply been brilliant. This has now given us three quality frontline spinners, who bowl with venom and who also can be rotated if you want to add an extra seamer. So we definitely have the resources."

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Poll : 0 votes