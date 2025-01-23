Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has showered praise on India opener Abhishek Sharma following his exploits against England in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The 43-year-old reckons that if Abhishek plays even 20 percent like his mentor Yuvraj Singh, he will become a big player.

The statement came after Abhishek slammed a quickfire 79 off 34 balls at a strike rate of 232 in the opening game. This was his second fifty in T20Is in his last three outings. He also has scored a century in T20Is, which came against Zimbabwe last year.

Kamran Akmal said on his YouTube channel (4:34):

"I think Abhishek Sharma spent quality time with his mentor Yuvraj Singh after the T20I series in South Africa. He is an excellent player, the more he spends time with Yuvraj [the better], even if he plays 20 percent like him, he will be a big player. It was visible [in the match], eight sixes and five fours in 79. If he continues like this, then who will catch him in T20Is?"

"It’s just 2 years since has come to international cricket" - Kamran Akmal on India pacer

Kamran Akmal further lauded Arshdeep Singh following his excellent bowling display against England. He credited the youngster for becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20Is after surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 wickets for India. Notably, Arshdeep bagged two wickets by conceding just 17 runs in his four overs.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said in the same video (2:40):

"The bowling was tremendous. We must give credit to Arshdeep Singh for improving day by day. Nice bowling, good rhythm. Taking wickets with the new ball and the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is in very less time. It’s just 2 to 2.5 years since has come to international cricket."

Akmal lauded Arshdeep for making it to the Indian squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, adding:

"A main bowler with responsibility and [looks] confident. He came in place of settled bowler Mohammed Siraj for the Champions Trophy. It was not easy for him but with his bowling approach, he’s part of the [ODI] side."

Arshdeep Singh now needs three wickets to reach 100 wickets in T20Is.

