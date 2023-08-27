“Even if the team isn’t doing well, he doesn’t show it” - Curtly Ambrose impressed with Rohit Sharma’s calm demeanor as leader

West Indies fast bowling legend Curtly Ambrose is impressed by Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s calm demeanor. According to Ambrose, Sharma doesn’t show a lot of emotions even when the team is not doing well, which is a sign of a good captain.

Sharma took over as full-time captain from Virat Kohli last year. Under him, India reached the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the final of the 2023 World Test Championship, losing both.

The Men in Blue will resume their hunt for the elusive ICC crown during the ODI World Cup at home in October-November. Before that, India will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan in a hybrid model from August 30 to September 17.

In an interview on Revsportz, Ambrose was asked for his views on Sharma’s captaincy. He admitted that he was quite impressed with the star batter’s leadership and commented:

“I do like his style of captaincy. I like his calm demeanor. Even if the team isn’t doing well, he doesn’t show it. He is always very cool and calm, which is very good for a leader. Once he’s got the support of the rest of the team, they are going to be okay.

“There is added pressure of playing at home, but I believe these guys are experienced enough and are good enough to cope with the pressure. I believe they are going to do well,” Ambrose added.

India will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign by taking on Australia in Chennai on October 8.

“Indian population expects India to win the World Cup on home soil” - Curtly Ambrose

Analyzing India’s chances during the upcoming ODI World Cup at home, Ambrose admitted that there will be plenty of pressure of expectations. He also warned India against taking the home advantage for granted.

“The World Cup is being played in India. No other cricket nation knows the condition better in India better than India. So, that is a start. However, they still have to play and play well because all other cricketing nations have toured India before. They know the conditions as well, so home advantage is not something you can take for granted because if you don’t play well you can lose,” the 59-year-old said.

“India will have to play well and, playing at home, there is a certain element of pressure because the whole Indian population expects India not only to do well but to win the World Cup on home soil,” Ambrose concluded.

India won the World Cup at home under MS Dhoni in 2011, defeating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.