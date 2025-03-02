"Every board should stop sending their players to the IPL" - Former Pakistan captain's stunning statement amid 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Amid the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq opined that all cricket boards should stop allowing their players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He emphasized that if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't let the Indian cricketers partake in any leagues, the other boards should also consider doing the same.

As of now, an Indian (men's cricket) player is only allowed to feature in an overseas T20 league if he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in the country. Urging the other boards to use the same approach for the IPL, Inzamam said on a Pakistani television channel:

"Keep the Champions Trophy aside. You see the IPL, all the top players of the world play in the IPL, but the Indian players don't play in any league. Every board should stop sending their players to the IPL. If you [BCCI] are not releasing your players for any other league, then the other boards should also take a stance, right?"

It is worth mentioning that Pakistani cricketers are not allowed to play in the IPL due to political reasons. Twelve Men in Green stars were part of the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league in 2008. However, they were barred from participating in the league from 2009 onwards.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the schedule for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament will be played from April 11 to May 18. It will clash with IPL 2025, which kicks off on March 22 and concludes on May 25.

"The moment there’s a little pressure, we completely collapse" - Inzamam-ul-Haq disappointed by Pakistan's dismal showing at 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals following back-to-back defeats to India and New Zealand. Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed the team's performance by pointing out he players' inability to fight under pressure.

The former national selector also slammed the selection committee for picking just one frontline spinner for the ICC event. The 54-year-old was quoted as saying by propakistani.pk:

"We are not even standing anywhere. We get knocked out right at the start. The moment there’s a little pressure, we completely collapse. Seven out of eight teams have at least one regular spinner, but we only selected one for the entire tournament. This isn’t just a mistake—it’s a blunder."

Pakistan finished their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign without a single win. Their last group-stage match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain on February 27.

