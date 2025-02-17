IPL 2025 schedule PDF Download – Complete match list, dates, venues, ticket details and timings in IST

The BCCI announced the IPL 2025 schedule on the league's official website on Sunday, February 16. Ten teams will compete in 13 different cities across two months, with one team lifting the trophy at the Eden Gardens on May 25.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host the first match of the season against three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22. It will be followed by two double-header contests. Last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon match on March 23, and then, Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

The second double-header will be held on March 24. Rishabh Pant will lead the Lucknow Super Giants for the first time against his former franchise Delhi Capitals. In the night game, former champions Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The league stage will start from March 22 and conclude on May 18.

Here is the complete schedule PDF, venues, match tickets, and timing details.

IPL 2025 Schedule PDF

The PDF for the IPL 2025 Schedule is available to download. You can download the full list of fixtures along with match timings and venue details from here.

IPL 2025 venues

Thirteen venues across India will play host to IPL 2025 matches. Three teams, namely Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, have decided to use two different home grounds. Here is the full list:

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai MA Chidamabaram Stadium, Chennai HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Eden Gardens, Kolkata Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

IPL 2025 tickets

Tickets for IPL 2025 matches will go on sale soon. There will be an update from all teams about their respective home matches' ticket sales. Only Rajasthan Royals (RR) have started pre-registering users for tickets. Interested fans can pre-register themselves on bookmyshow for early access to RR's match tickets.

IPL 2025 timings

There is no change in match timings as per the IPL 2025 schedule. All the evening matches of the tournament will begin at 7.30pm IST, while the afternoon games have a start time of 3.30pm IST.

