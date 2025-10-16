"Every story has 2 sides" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami's comments after being ignored for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Mohammad Shami has every right to be aggrieved about his non-selection in the Men in Blue's squads for the white-ball tour of Australia. However, he noted that one needs to hear the selectors and team management's version before passing any judgments on the veteran seamer's omission.

India will face Australia in three ODIs and five T20Is, with the first game scheduled to be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19. While Shami has not been picked in both formats, Ravindra Jadeja, who has already retired from T20Is, hasn't been selected in the ODI squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about his thoughts on Shami and Jadeja's future after being ignored for the ODI series against Australia. As for Shami, he said (7:35):

"Shami has been very vocal and has criticized the selection committee a lot. Again, every story has two sides. So you need to hear all sides. The coach, captain, and selector are not going to say anything unless you prod them and ask whether they have spoken to Shami."

Chopra added that the selectors are potentially looking beyond Shami and that the Bengal seamer would have to perform exceptionally to make a comeback.

"Whether they did or not, you and I will never know. The truth is that it doesn't seem like the selectors are looking towards him. This is a reality. He has every right to feel aggrieved and unhappy. If he is happy with his fitness and selectors, for whatever reason, are not happy, it's unfortunate, but nothing can be done. Shami will have to do a lot to make it back," he observed.

Mohammad Shami has picked up 206 wickets at an average of 24.05 in 107 ODI innings. He last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, but has been ignored across formats thereafter.

"Ravindra Jadeja is also on the fringes" - Aakash Chopra on all-rounder being ignored for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered how Ravindra Jadeja would be in India's scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa if Axar Patel has been preferred over him for the ODI series against Australia.

"Ravindra Jadeja is also on the fringes. I am thinking that if Axar is here, why would Jaddu be there in South Africa? You cannot say it now, although two-and-a-half years are left," he said (8:55).

While observing that it might be premature to make a call on Jadeja's ODI future, the cricketer-turned-commentator reiterated that Shami no longer seems to be in the Indian think tank's thoughts.

"So it is a little too early to really call something on Jaddu. However, since Shami is being ignored for such a long time, it seems like the team management and selectors have made up their minds slightly to look in a different direction," Chopra observed.

Ravindra Jadeja has represented India in 204 ODIs. He has scored 2,806 runs at a strike rate of 85.44 in 137 innings and picked up 231 wickets at an economy rate of 4.85 in 196 innings.

