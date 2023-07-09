"Everyday should be a leg day" - Virat Kohli shares pictures from his gym session

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli recently shared a couple of pictures on his social media platforms from his gym session.

Kohli is one of the fittest athletes on the planet. He follows strict fitness schedules and also enjoys weight training. Sharing a couple of pictures from his leg training day, Kohli wrote on Twitter:

"Everyday should be a leg day 🦵. 8 years and counting. 🙌."

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval in London last month. India suffered a humiliating 209-run defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

Kohli didn't have a great game with the bat, scoring 63 runs, 49 of which came in the second innings of the Test match.

Virat Kohli to be next seen in action in the Test series against the West Indies

After a good break for a month, Kohli will return to action when India lock horns with the West Indies in a two-match Test series. The red-ball fixtures will get underway on Wednesday, July 12, at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

The upcoming series will mark the beginning of India's campaign in the 2023-25 edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Kohli will look to make a mark in the upcoming two Tests and better his record in the Caribbeans. The right-handed batter has amassed 463 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.61, including a century and two fifties.

However, he has a double century under his belt in the West Indies from India's 2016 tour.

India's Test squad against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini.

