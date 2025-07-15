“Everyone would bat around him” - Murali Kartik’s massive praise for Indian batter after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India spinner Murali Kartik heaped massive praise on KL Rahul despite their defeat in the third Test against England. The hosts registered a 22-run win at Lord's to go 2-1 up.

Murali Kartik, talking on Cricbuzz, called Rahul the 'backbone' of this Indian batting unit. While it was expected that the batter would take the visitors home on the fifth day, he was dismissed for 39 off 58 deliveries by Ben Stokes. The former left-arm spinner expressed that it was a great ball which even a set batter could have struggled against. However, he reckoned that the others should have batted around him, and there was a lack of application.

"KL Rahul is the backbone. I felt everyone would bat around him. The ball to which KL got out came back in so much with the slope. It becomes very difficult for a batter who is batting so well too. So I will not point any fingers at him as batted well. Mistakes do happen. Some can be inexperience and some bad planning and some lack of application. Some shots that were played by others were not needed," he said. (2:12)

Murali Kartik further dissected India's batting display, calling it a performance of 'two halves'. While he praised the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for the way they supported Ravindra Jadeja, he expressed his disappointment with the top-order batters.

"India's performance was of two halves. Top half and bottom half. Some batters from the top half did not perform as expected and everyone knows who they are. When lower order players come to bat in the nets after bowling, there are no good bowlers left for them to face. But when such games get tight and you someone to save the game then you expect the same bowlers to go and bat. Despite that, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj supported Jadeja really well," he stated. (0:36)

Chasing 193, Shubman Gill's boys were bowled out for 170 and fell agonisingly short in the end.

"At one point it felt like it was a game just two deliveries more. But they showed a lot of fight. But could this game have gotten another result? Yes because the top order could not do what the lower order did," Murali Kartik added.

The fourth Test begins after a long break on Wednesday, July 23, and will be played in Manchester.

Murali Kartik feels Indian batters need to adapt better

Pointing out another key aspect, Murali Kartik highlighted the need for Indian batters to adapt to the situation. The visitors gave away too many wickets just before breaks throughout the game, which eventually cost them.

"You need to adapt according to the situation. The problem is that from this batting line-up, we expect as well, keep hope as well, and expect them to learn from mistakes, like losing wickets before the end of the session. If you give the balance to the opposition at those crucial times, when you come back you have to start again and it becomes very difficult," he opined. (4:01)

India will be keen to work on their mistakes, make corrections, and bounce back at Old Trafford to level the series. With only two more Tests to go, the pressure will now be on the visitors with the series on the line.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

