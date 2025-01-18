"Everyone is now being forced to go and play" - Aakash Chopra on domestic cricket being made mandatory for Indian players

Former player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new rules would force international players to play domestic cricket. He pointed out that fit and available players won't be able to opt out of domestic games.

India lost 1-3 to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 and were knocked out of contention for a spot in the 2025 World Test Champions (WTC) final. After a series review meeting, the BCCI formulated certain rules, including making domestic cricket mandatory for all players.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener observed that all players would have to play domestic cricket now, which used to be the norm earlier.

"A rule has been made that if you are available, which means you are not playing for the Indian cricket team, aren't injured, and the BCCI or the NCA haven't said that they are managing your workload, you don't have any rhyme or reason to say you aren't ready for a domestic game. That option is not there," he said (1:30).

"This is incredible because it was almost a norm for a long time. This thing has started pinching slightly and it has been told that domestic cricket needs to be given a little importance. Everyone is now being forced to go and play," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Sachin Tendulkar's last domestic first-class game was later than Virat Kohli's. He added that Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson have also played domestic games in the last 12 months.

"There are multiple reasons for that" - Aakash Chopra on why playing domestic cricket should be mandatory

Most Indian batters endured indifferent runs in BGT 2024-25. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that playing domestic games would help international players regain their form and benefit Indian cricket as well.

"There are multiple reasons for that. Apart from your own form, how much you would benefit Indian cricket, and the seriousness of the game itself. It's happening already. Rishabh Pant is playing. He said he won't captain and asked Ayush Badoni to continue as the captain. Shubman Gill has said that he will play for Punjab," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are potentially the only available Indian players yet to confirm their participation in the next round of the Ranji Trophy.

"There is no clarity about two people thus far - one is Virat Kohli and the other is Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma has already attended practice sessions and we haven't seen Virat Kohli's practice visuals thus far because it's been said that there is a slight sprain in his neck. He might go to Rajkot but might not play," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that international players weren't playing domestic cricket even when they had a chance. He termed the BCCI's diktat of forcing them to play domestic cricket a good idea.

