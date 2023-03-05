"Everyone has had a tough year with injuries" - Sam Curran chuffed by England's fast-bowling stock ahead of World Cup defence

England all-rounder Sam Curran acknowledged the team's rich fast-bowling arsenal ahead of their 50-over World Cup defence later this year following a tough period with injuries. The Surrey player said that competition for places has brought out the best in everyone.

England will be one of the favourites at the 2023 World Cup in India. They ramped up their preparations with an ODI series win in Bangladesh. Jos Buttler and co. beat the hosts convincingly in the first two games in spin-friendly conditions, producing terrific performances with both bat and ball.

Ahead of the third ODI against Bangladesh on Monday (March 6), Curran said that England have an enviable quality of fast bowlers, including Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. So, the 24-year-old hopes to give the selectors a good headache for World Cup squad selection. As quoted by The Cricketer, Curran said:

"Any time you play in a team for England, you want to put in a performance but it shows we've got a great squad with Jof, Woakes, Woody being back now as well. Everyone has had a tough year with injuries, and everyone is pleased to see the quality of the bowlers we have around.

"You saw how great the Test team were bowling as well. It is an exciting time, and hopefully we can give the captain and coach some good decisions to make, but right now I'm sure the bowlers just want to keep performing and be in that 15 for the World Cup."

The youngster revealed that he prefers to play according to the conditions instead of going with pre-conceived plans:

"In these conditions, your cutters, your slower balls and cross-seam deliveries may become useful as well. It is about adjusting and seeing what is in front of you. I like to react to what is in front of me. I'm not a massive planner. If my cutters are working, I'll stick to them, but today the ball swung, so you play it as you see."

Curran was one of the chief architects in England's 132-run win in the second ODI against Bangladesh, crafting a 19-ball 33 before bagging figures of 6.4-1-29-4 to help bowl the hosts out for 194.

"They hadn't lost for a long time" - Sam Curran on series win in Bangladesh

Sam Curran (Image Credits: Getty)

Curran further highlighted that the ongoing series in Bangladesh is England's right preparation for the 50-over World Cup, as they don't play another ODI till September. He elaborated:

"In India, they have a variety of conditions you can come across at all the grounds. We've heard Chittagong will be a little bit different to here, so we'll see what we get when we go there.

"It is amazing prep. We don't have much 50-over cricket during the summer; to play in these similar conditions as a group is cool. It is a great series win as well, to win in Bangladesh is awesome. They hadn't lost for a long time, and we're really proud of that (our win)."

Bangladesh's series loss to England is their first at home since 2016.

