“Everything happens at its own time” - Arzan Nagwaswalla not affected by snub for WI Tests

Arzan Nagwaswalla has been around the domestic and India A circuit for quite some time now. The left-arm pacer was also a support bowler and a standby player for Team India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2021.

With transition imminent in the Test team, new faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar made their debuts in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies. Had it not been for an unfortunate injury, Nagwaswalla could have potentially had his maiden India call-up as well.

An elbow injury against Tripura saw the Gujarat pacer miss part of the Ranji Trophy season and potentially even the ticket to the Caribbean. However, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Arzan Nagwaswalla explained why he isn't disheartened despite the injury happening at arguably the wrong time. He said:

"If you look at it from one side, it is true that if I had a good Ranji season, I could have got chances at higher level. But everything happens at its own time and I was injured so probably something is in store for me for the future and it just wasn't meant to be this time. I am hopeful that more chances will come in future and putting efforts is in my hands. As long as you're putting your 100 percent out there on the field, you need not worry about anything else."

Nagwaswalla also opened up on his experience of playing for India A and added:

"Playing for India A is a huge motivation as you're just a step away from being in the Indian team. Mukesh Kumar and Saini Bhai have done well for India A and they got a deserved India call up. If you do well for India A then an opportunity can come your way. So definitely it's a huge thing for me to play at that level."

Arzan Nagwaswalla on near future

Arzan Nagwaswalla seems to have gotten a different perspective on life and his career post rehabilitation from his elbow injury. He explained he importance of staying in the moment and not thinking too much ahead of himself.

On this, he stated:

"Last year I had thought about a lot of things and then nothing happened (due to injury). So now the thought process is just to face on the next match and give my best. Whether I will get an opportunity elsewhere or not is not in my hands. We just have to give our best shot."

Arzan Nagwaswalla is currently featuring for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy and a strong domestic season could well bring him once again in the national scheme of things.