"Everything went downhill for Jason Roy since he ditched IPL" - Twitterati demands change after the opening batter gets out for a duck in the 2nd ODI against Australia 

England opening batter Jason Roy's horrid patch of form continued as he was dismissed for a second-ball duck in the second ODI against Australia on Saturday, November 19.

Chasing a score of 281 on a slowish surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the visitors were desperate for a strong start. However, Mitchell Starc, with the new ball in hand, had other plans set in place. The left-arm seamer was at his deadly best and reduced England to 2-2 in the first over, including the wicket of Jason Roy.

The right-handed batter, who was dropped from the T20 side in favor of Alex Hales, availed a lifeline in the form of a call-up for the ODI series against Australia. He scored six runs in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval and did not add anything to the tally following a two-ball duck in the must-win contest in Sydney.

Starc strayed a bit short and wide in his second delivery, but Roy's luck ensured that there was a touch of contact between the ball and the glove before it was pouched by Alex Carey behind the stumps.

The Twitterati proclaimed the end of Roy's stint in national colors and now expects Hales to be in the scheme of things in the 50-over format as well. Here are some of the reactions:

Snap @ObsessionSnap Everything went downhill for Jason Roy since he ditched IPL Everything went downhill for Jason Roy since he ditched IPL 😢

jonathan sherriff @jonathansherrif Jason Roy should be no where near this England team he’s awful Jason Roy should be no where near this England team he’s awful

Andy Raine 🔴⚪️ @andy11841100 Jason Roy shouldn’t be in this team what so ever he’s out off his depth @marrs_jordan Jason Roy shouldn’t be in this team what so ever he’s out off his depth @marrs_jordan

Dutch Gundersen @DutchGundersen Jason Roy = Zak Crawley Jason Roy = Zak Crawley

Hon. MatopeNigel @MatopeNigell



#AUSvENG Jason Roy is just a Themba Bavuma who plays for England Jason Roy is just a Themba Bavuma who plays for England 😂#AUSvENG

Tim 👌 @TimMaggs90 @TheBarmyArmy I’ve never played cricket in my life but would fancy my chances to stay longer at the crease than Jason Roy at times @TheBarmyArmy I’ve never played cricket in my life but would fancy my chances to stay longer at the crease than Jason Roy at times

Douglas Higginbottom @Doug_mcfc The lack of confidence Jason Roy is showing is incredible. The lack of confidence Jason Roy is showing is incredible.

Peeyush Sharma @peeyushsharmaa

#AUSvsENG Jason Roy scored exactly what we all expected, but just took one extra ball for it. Jason Roy scored exactly what we all expected, but just took one extra ball for it. #AUSvsENG

Glen Arthur Ezekiel Meskell-Brocken @meskellglen Ah good golly, I really feel for Jason Roy, he’s a brilliant batter, but something just isn’t clicking for him this last year or so. The only way he’ll improve is through playing however. #BBCCricket Ah good golly, I really feel for Jason Roy, he’s a brilliant batter, but something just isn’t clicking for him this last year or so. The only way he’ll improve is through playing however. #BBCCricket

Jonathan France @FrenchayGC Jason Roy’s back luck/form continues from the summer. A tickle down the leg side & caught behind. Time is running out & he faces the reality of being left to graze in county cricket for the rest of his career. #bbccricket Jason Roy’s back luck/form continues from the summer. A tickle down the leg side & caught behind. Time is running out & he faces the reality of being left to graze in county cricket for the rest of his career. #bbccricket

GracieJ @IssyJas @dadbegg I think Jason Roy has the cricketing version of the yips. Feeling sorry for him, an ODI series against Australia isn’t the ideal place to find form. Looks like it’s in his head now, he’s expecting to get out early @dadbegg I think Jason Roy has the cricketing version of the yips. Feeling sorry for him, an ODI series against Australia isn’t the ideal place to find form. Looks like it’s in his head now, he’s expecting to get out early

Josh Hobbs @JoshAHobbs Jason Roy currently batting as well as me Jason Roy currently batting as well as me

Udit @udit_buch Jason Roy has become Shikhar Dhawan of England ODI team Jason Roy has become Shikhar Dhawan of England ODI team

Bob Bamber @CricketFanBob Ah yep.. The tremendous tactic to Jason Roy in 2022: bowl to him Ah yep.. The tremendous tactic to Jason Roy in 2022: bowl to him

ijlal haider @ijlal__ Jason Roy will comeback to form in PSL only...Tons of runs for Quetta loading Jason Roy will comeback to form in PSL only...Tons of runs for Quetta loading 💪

Mike Wilson* @Redsmail So sad to see Jason Roy these days. Was an absolutely top class batter. But it’s just not working these days. Needs time at county level to get back to his best. Cruel to keep playing him for England. So sad to see Jason Roy these days. Was an absolutely top class batter. But it’s just not working these days. Needs time at county level to get back to his best. Cruel to keep playing him for England.

Nishant Sharma @srcsmic_enginer KL Rahul 🤝 Jason Roy KL Rahul 🤝 Jason Roy

England reeling in the run chase after the early double whammy

Starc has seemingly turned back the clock by steaming in hard and getting the ball to swing late into the right-handed batter. He bowled a ferocious first over, where he managed to castle David Malan as well with a peach of a delivery.

Tottering at 2-2, the onus is on Phil Salt and James Vince to salvage the powerplay and set up a platform for the deep batting order to capitalize upon. However, it will be easier said than done, with the pitch getting progressively slower and batting becoming more difficult with the older ball.

With 20 overs of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar still intact, England have a massive mountain to climb if they want to claw their way back into the series.

