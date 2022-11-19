"Everything went downhill for Jason Roy since he ditched IPL" - Twitterati demands change after the opening batter gets out for a duck in the 2nd ODI against Australia 

England opening batter Jason Roy's horrid patch of form continued as he was dismissed for a second-ball duck in the second ODI against Australia on Saturday, November 19.
Chasing a score of 281 on a slowish surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the visitors were desperate for a strong start. However, Mitchell Starc, with the new ball in hand, had other plans set in place. The left-arm seamer was at his deadly best and reduced England to 2-2 in the first over, including the wicket of Jason Roy.
The right-handed batter, who was dropped from the T20 side in favor of Alex Hales, availed a lifeline in the form of a call-up for the ODI series against Australia. He scored six runs in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval and did not add anything to the tally following a two-ball duck in the must-win contest in Sydney.
Starc strayed a bit short and wide in his second delivery, but Roy's luck ensured that there was a touch of contact between the ball and the glove before it was pouched by Alex Carey behind the stumps.
The Twitterati proclaimed the end of Roy's stint in national colors and now expects Hales to be in the scheme of things in the 50-over format as well. Here are some of the reactions:
England reeling in the run chase after the early double whammy
Starc has seemingly turned back the clock by steaming in hard and getting the ball to swing late into the right-handed batter. He bowled a ferocious first over, where he managed to castle David Malan as well with a peach of a delivery.
Tottering at 2-2, the onus is on Phil Salt and James Vince to salvage the powerplay and set up a platform for the deep batting order to capitalize upon. However, it will be easier said than done, with the pitch getting progressively slower and batting becoming more difficult with the older ball.
With 20 overs of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar still intact, England have a massive mountain to climb if they want to claw their way back into the series.