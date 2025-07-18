"Everything we do will be reviewed" - Dukes owner responds to numerous complaints over ball in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Dukes owner Dilip Jajodia has come up with another response to complaints regarding the ball in the ongoing Test series between England and India. Following multiple complaints, Dilip clarified that the entire process will be reviewed.

In the ongoing Tests, the Dukes ball has often gotten soft sooner than it normally does. The ball has also lost shape, with players from both sides expressing their disappointment with the same throughout the matches.

Particularly in the third Test at Lord's, the players had to ask the umpires to change the ball multiple times, causing several unwanted breaks during play. India captain Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj even expressed their dissent, arguing with the umpires on the field.

The Dukes ball has been used in England for a long time now. It is known for aiding the fast bowlers with significant swing.

Amid the criticism, Dilip Jajodia stated that the balls will be inspected, and whatever they do will be reviewed. He added that they will make necessary changes if needed.

“We will take it away, inspect and then start talking to the tanner, talking about all of the raw materials – everything. Everything we do will be reviewed and then if we think some changes need to be made or tightened up, we will," he told BBC Sport (via News18).

The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) is set to collect as many balls as it can from the first three Tests. These balls will then be sent to the company. Notably, the fourth match begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dilip Jajodia's earlier statement regarding balls in the Test series was a complete contrast

This is not the first time Dilip Jajodia has spoken up about the Dukes balls used in the ongoing Test series between England and India. He initially responded to the complaints by blaming the pitches, the new way of playing, and the English weather as well.

“The balls are being hit harder, further, and therefore impacting things like pillars and seats and so on. All these have an impact on the ball. When you look at any ball objectively, it’s a small round object and it’s been battered all day. To expect that to be perfectly in shape all day is an impossibility. It can’t be done, nobody can do it," he had said.

He added that a lot of Test cricket in England these days is being played on hard and dry pitches. Before, when games were played on green and moist surfaces, the gold would remain on the ball even after 50 overs.

With two matches to go in the series, it remains to be seen if there will be any significant difference or improvement in the balls being used. Ben Stokes and Co. are 2-1 up in the series. India suffered a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's. They will be eager to bounce back at Manchester and draw level.

