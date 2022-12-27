"Everytime you write off David Warner, he comes back stronger" - Fans erupt as Warner enters record books with double hundred in 100th Test

David Warner created history on Tuesday, December 27, by becoming just the second player in Test cricket history to score a double-hundred in his 100th match. The southpaw joined former England skipper Joe Root on this elite list, with Root achieving the feat in his 100th Test against India in Chennai back in 2021.
There was a lot of talk about Warner's future, especially in the Test format, as he suffered a string of low scores coming into the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Prior to the ongoing Test summer, Warner didn't have a hundred to his name in the longest format in three years.
The opener was also in the news for the withdrawal of his application to request Cricket Australia to lift his leadership ban after Sandpapergate. However, he has now returned to form in spectacular fashion with a stunning double century.
Fans on Twitter hailed David Warner for showing why he is still one of the best in the business despite all the talk about his decline in international cricket. One of them wrote:
"Everytime you write off David Warner, he comes back stronger and scores a century in a Boxing Day Test match! Pocket dynamite for a reason"
Here are some of the reactions:
David Warner's double-century has put Australia in driver's seat
Warner had to walk off the field retired hurt almost immediately after reaching his double hundred, as he struggled with cramps due to the heat. However, he has done his job to perfection to put the hosts in pole position to win the second Test as well as the series.
Australia lead by 197 runs at the end of Day 2 with Travis Head (48 batting) and Alex Carey (9 batting) at the crease. They still have seven wickets in hand and will want to bat South Africa out of the Boxing Day Test to wrap up the series 2-0.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc.
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Theunis De Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.