"Everytime you write off David Warner, he comes back stronger" - Fans erupt as Warner enters record books with double hundred in 100th Test

David Warner created history on Tuesday, December 27, by becoming just the second player in Test cricket history to score a double-hundred in his 100th match. The southpaw joined former England skipper Joe Root on this elite list, with Root achieving the feat in his 100th Test against India in Chennai back in 2021.

There was a lot of talk about Warner's future, especially in the Test format, as he suffered a string of low scores coming into the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Prior to the ongoing Test summer, Warner didn't have a hundred to his name in the longest format in three years.

The opener was also in the news for the withdrawal of his application to request Cricket Australia to lift his leadership ban after Sandpapergate. However, he has now returned to form in spectacular fashion with a stunning double century.

Fans on Twitter hailed David Warner for showing why he is still one of the best in the business despite all the talk about his decline in international cricket. One of them wrote:

"Everytime you write off David Warner, he comes back stronger and scores a century in a Boxing Day Test match! Pocket dynamite for a reason"

Here are some of the reactions:

Vedant @thatcrickettguy



Everytime you write off David Warner, he comes back stronger and scores a century in a Boxing Day Test match!Pocket dynamite for a reason #AUSvsSA

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh No Test 100 in last 3 years.

No fifty in this summer.

Playing his 100th Test.

Question on his place in Test side.

At MCG, extremely hot weather.

Cramps on his leg.



No Test 100 in last 3 years.

No fifty in this summer.

Playing his 100th Test.

Question on his place in Test side.

At MCG, extremely hot weather.

Cramps on his leg.

But scored double Hundred, scored 200*(254). David Warner, what a fighter, what a character, absolute champion!

Saumya Mehta @saumyameh David Warner is one of those few players in world cricket who actually delivers every time he makes a statement about how he’s going to come back strong. David Warner is one of those few players in world cricket who actually delivers every time he makes a statement about how he’s going to come back strong.

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43

From the brink of being termed as "finished" in this format, to get a famous double century in the Boxing Day Test. Take a bow!

Impressive comeback by David Warner ❤️👏From the brink of being termed as "finished" in this format, to get a famous double century in the Boxing Day Test. Take a bow! #AUSvSA

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A historic moment in Australian cricket - Take a bow, Warner.

A historic moment in Australian cricket - Take a bow, Warner.

Ustaad Aadmi @UstaadAdmi Congratulations Warner ,to score a century in your 100th test and to prove all your critics wrong is indeed Big.



Congratulations Warner ,to score a century in your 100th test and to prove all your critics wrong is indeed Big.

One of the best and most competitive to wear that baggy green.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Most international centuries as an opener:



David Warner - 45*.



Sachin Tendulkar - 45.



Most international centuries as an opener:

David Warner - 45*.

Sachin Tendulkar - 45.

- Warner equals Sachin's hundreds tally as an opener.

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45 .



#AUSvsSA This match is also going in our favor. All Hail to Sir David Warner

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 David Warner has scored more runs in this innings than South Africa have scored as a team in any of their last 7 innings David Warner has scored more runs in this innings than South Africa have scored as a team in any of their last 7 innings

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Such a wonderful moment with your family watching from the stands. Landmark Test, milestone moment but such an emotional one for Warner with so much happening off the field apart from his lean patch with the bat. Chuffed for him! #AUSvSA Such a wonderful moment with your family watching from the stands. Landmark Test, milestone moment but such an emotional one for Warner with so much happening off the field apart from his lean patch with the bat. Chuffed for him! #AUSvSA

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi The impending Davy Warner celebration The impending Davy Warner celebration 🌋 💥 🔥 ☺️☺️

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a moment for David Warner - a double hundred in his 100th Test!



What a moment for David Warner - a double hundred in his 100th Test!

The celebration says it all.

Poor form, lots of talk about his place in Test setup, heat at MCG, cramps - David Warner has overcome everything and scored 200* from 254 balls at a strike rate of 78.74 against Rabada, Nortje, Ngidi.

David Warner's double-century has put Australia in driver's seat

Warner had to walk off the field retired hurt almost immediately after reaching his double hundred, as he struggled with cramps due to the heat. However, he has done his job to perfection to put the hosts in pole position to win the second Test as well as the series.

Australia lead by 197 runs at the end of Day 2 with Travis Head (48 batting) and Alex Carey (9 batting) at the crease. They still have seven wickets in hand and will want to bat South Africa out of the Boxing Day Test to wrap up the series 2-0.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Theunis De Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

