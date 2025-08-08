Ex-India pacer roasts LSG for ignoring former IPL skipper in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series photo album

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 08, 2025 23:36 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
The Anderson-Tendulkar 2025 Test series ended in a 2-2 draw. [Getty Images]

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh has slammed IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ignoring their former skipper, KL Rahul, in their photo album on X following the five-match series between India and England, which ended in a 2-2 tie. The 52-year-old called out the Super Giants' social media team for not including Indian Test opener Rahul, who amassed over 500 runs in the series.

Notably, KL Rahul emerged as the third-highest run-getter in the five-match series, amassing 532 runs in 10 innings, hitting two tons and as many fifties. The 33-year-old was only behind India skipper Shubman Gill (754) and former England captain Joe Root (537).

How things unfolded:

LSG wrote on X:

“A photo album for the ages.”

Ganesh quoted the post, writing:

“This is getting embarrassing. Couldn’t get a picture of an opener who played the new ball and scored 500+ runs.”
It’s worth mentioning that Rahul was ignored by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Super Giants owner, Sanjiv Goenka, came up with a controversial remark while ignoring the wicketkeeper-batter. Interestingly, Rahul led the Lucknow-based franchise for the first three seasons from 2022 to 2024.

The Karnataka-born player was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The right-handed batter amassed 539 runs in 13 matches for the Delhi-based franchise, including an unbeaten 57 off 42 balls in IPL last season.

“One of the best players in the world” – England all-rounder heaps praise on former LSG's IPL skipper after Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

England all-rounder Moeen Ali recently lauded KL Rahul for his heroics with the bat in the five-match Test series in England. He told the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast (via Indian Express):

“I think people don’t realise how good I mean, someone like KL Rahul in particular, in opening the batting. He was brilliant last series as well in England, and he is brilliant again this series. I actually think Shubman scored the most runs and was outstanding and like brilliant technique, but I thought KL’s role within the side was probably the best I have seen him play over the years.”
“He is such a good player, and I genuinely believe that he’s one of the best players in the world, and I have said that for a while. Like, sometimes I just feel like he doesn’t take the handbrake off, like, just free up a bit more, but generally I would say he’s one of the best players in the world,” Ali added.

Surprisingly, this was the first instance where Rahul amassed 500-plus runs in a Test series during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

