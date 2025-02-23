Excited Indian fans root for Men in Blue ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan 

Ahead of the latest India vs Pakistan battle in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, February 23, Indian fans are buzzing with excitement. Known for their passionate support, they’re eagerly anticipating what promises to be another thrilling chapter in this historic rivalry.

“I’m beyond excited. I’m ready to leave everything aside and watch the game,” said one fan, sporting his Lenskart’s Hustlr Jersey Blue Glasses, which perfectly complemented his India jersey and gave him that extra touch of game-day flair. Another fan, brimming with confidence, said, “India will not only win this match, but they’ll take home the Champions Trophy too."

When asked about their favorite India vs Pakistan moment, fans pointed to iconic memories like Virat Kohli’s legendary six off Haris Rauf in the 2022 T20 World Cup. “It’s Kohli vs Rauf all the way for me,” said another fan, clearly eager to see this epic battle again on the field.

The excitement is palpable, with fans ready to back their team all the way. And as they gear up for the big clash, some fans are not only showing their support through jerseys, but with thoughtful accessories - like the Lenskart Hustlr Jersey Blue Glasses - that add that extra spark to their game-day look. It’s a perfect way to feel even more connected to the action, both on and off the field.

(This is a promotional story)

