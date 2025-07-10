"Expect nothing in return" - Prithvi Shaw shares cryptic post after leaving home state Mumbai [In Picture]

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw recently shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story. The 25-year-old has been in the news lately for cutting ties with Mumbai's domestic cricket team.

Shaw shared a quote that spoke about doing things with a good heart without any expectations. The message read:

"Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return."

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.

Prithvi Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's 2024-25 Ranji Trophy team after two rounds. Reports indicated that the swashbuckling batter's fitness issues caused his axing.

He also failed to find a place in Mumbai's 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy team. His domestic career could get a new lease of life following his decision to part ways with Mumbai.

The talented opener is now all set to ply trade for Maharashtra in the upcoming domestic season.

Prithvi Shaw remained unsold at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He was last seen in action during the 2025 Mumbai T20 League, where he captained the North Mumbai Panthers. He amassed 137 runs from five games at a strike rate of 163.10.

"Joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further" - Prithvi Shaw on representing a new team in domestic cricket

Prithvi Shaw shared his excitement at joining the Maharashtra team ahead of the upcoming season. The right-handed batter believes that the stint will play a role in his growth as a player.

Stating that he looks forward to sharing the dressing room with Maharashtra cricketers like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, he said in a statement released by the Maharashtra Cricket Association:

"At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years. Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state. Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women's MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B. Deodhar Tournament are testament to their vision.

"I'm confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I'm happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra."

Shaw last played for Team India in July 2021. He returned to the national team after being picked for the home T20I series against New Zealand in 2023. However, he didn't get to feature in a single game and was benched throughout the three-match series.

