"Expecting crucial runs from Virat Kohli in the second innings"- Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expects Indian skipper Virat Kohli to come good with the bat in the second innings. Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by James Anderson in the first innings of the Nottingham Test.

The 32-year-old also hasn't scored an international century since November 2019 and is going through a rough patch of form. However, Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli has a crucial role to play in India's chase and he expects him to play a good innings.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chorpa explained the importance of Virat Kohli coming good for India.

"Virat Kohli is a world-class player. He scored a first-ball duck in the first innings but he would want to score runs when the noise is more. Expecting crucial runs from him in the second innings," Aakash Chopra stated.

Sam Curran will be ineffective on this pitch: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels England will mainly use the trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson. He reckons Sam Curran will get minimal help from the surface as it has got better for batting,

The first hour of play will be crucial, according to Aakash Chopra. He reckons if India go through this period unscathed or lose just one or two wickets, they would be in the driver's seat to win the game.

"Sam Curran won't be effective on this pitch. Whenever he gets to bowl, he will not find assistance from the pitch as it has flattened out. If India loses one or a maximum of two wickets in the first 17-18 overs, the game will be done. But if they lose 4-5 wickets, the game will be done against India," Aakash Chopra concluded.

India still need another 157 runs to win and have nine wickets in hand. Only time will tell whether they will be able to do well in the second innings and chase down the target,

