Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis backed the selection of Mohammad Amir in Pakistan's T20 squad for the tour of England. The legendary pacer added that the latter was an essential part of Pakistan's plans in limited-overs cricket.

Waqar Younis also believes that Mohammad Amir's experience would come in extremely handy, especially with the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia next year.

Mohammad Amir had abruptly announced his retirement from the longest format of the game last year before the tour of Australia, and Waqar Younis was extremely disappointed by his decision before.

But he revealed that both he and Mohammad Amir have moved on from the past and that it was important to focus on the future.

"Amir remains part of our plans for the future as he is experienced. We want to utilise him if he is up to the mark, if he can win matches for Pakistan. Next year we have the World Cup. We called Amir because he is part of our white ball cricket plans. And if we felt this was the ideal opportunity to assess all our bowlers going forward. It is not about this series but also about future commitments including the World Cups coming up," Waqar Younis was quoted as saying by PTI.

Healthy competition among bowlers is a blessing in disguise: Waqar Younis

Pakistan has always been blessed with fast bowlers over the years, and the same is the case currently in the team. With youngsters Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi impressing across all three-formats and with the experience of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz added to the mix, Waqar Younis believes that there is a healthy competition in Pakistan's fast bowling department.

"I can tell you whenever there is healthy competition among bowlers to do well in any team it is a blessing in disguise for that team. I see that same culture developing in the Pakistan team now. It is a blessing for us that we have so many pace bowlers to pick from. But in the end we will give priority to those who are performing well," Waqar Younis asserted.

England will be hosting Pakistan for a three-match Test series followed by a three-match T20I series and both the series promise to throw up some fireworks.