Explained: How Dasun Shanaka escaped run out in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

In a surprising turn of events, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka escaped a run out in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Over match against India in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The development came as the on-field umpire wrongfully adjudged him out caught behind and raised his finger before Sanju Samson ran him out. Interestingly, the right-handed batter was nowhere in the frame but was declared not out.

For the unversed, Arshdeep Singh bowled an exceptional Yorker outside off, and Shanaka failed to dig it out and then decided to walk even as Samson collected the ball behind the stumps and threw it at the stumps.

In the meantime, Arshdeep appealed for a caught behind dismissal, and the umpire was quick to call it out. Shanaka reviewed the decision, and the replays showed that there was no edge. The batter argued that the ball should be dead. The decision was overturned, and the runout was declared null and void. As a result, the batter survived.

However, Shanaka failed to make the most of his chances and got caught out off the very next ball he faced. Later, skipper Suryakumar Yadav helped India chase down three runs off the first ball to win the game. Earlier, the two teams scored an identical 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka scored 107 off 58 balls to help his side level the scores.

What does the rule say?

According to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Law 20.1 says:

"The ball becomes dead when it is finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or of the bowler, OR if a batter is dismissed, the ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal."

"First decision always stands" - Former India cricketer sheds light on Dasun Shanaka's run out controversy in Asia Cup 2025 match

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan explained why Sri Lanka batter Dasun Shanaka wasn't adjudged run out in the Asia Cup 2025 match against India. The 40-year-old stressed that the first decision always stands, and the ball is declared dead. The cricketer-turned-analyst wrote on X:

"Since it has been given out caught behind, and reviewed, the ball is dead and umpire Gazi Sohel makes his point known to team India. first decision always stands and when it is given out by the umpire at the bowler's end, the ball is dead and that's why Shanaka escapes from being run out."

Meanwhile, defending champions India will next face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the same venue on Sunday, September 28.

