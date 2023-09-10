Explained: How the reserve day in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be utilized

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10 has been moved to the reserve day on Monday, September 11. A reserve day was added to the game keeping in mind the overcast conditions in Colombo. Earlier, only the Asia Cup 2023 final on September 17 had a reserve day in place.

The forecast for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 game on Sunday in Colombo was not very encouraging. Hopes were raised after there was no rain in the morning and the toss also took place at the scheduled time. Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat.

The Men in Blue got off to a wonderful start as their openers Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and Shubman Gill (58 off 42) added 121 runs for the first wicket in 16.4 overs. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) at the crease, when no further play was possible on the day due to rain.

Reserve day rules for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match

Since the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match could not be completed on Sunday, the game will resume on the reserve day which is Monday. It will be a full 50-overs game (weather permitting), with India continuing from where they left off on Sunday.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan had bowled the first ball of his seventh over when the rain came down and prevented any further play on Sunday. He will resume proceedings with the ball on Monday.

If the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match cannot be completed on Sunday as well, both teams will share points. In such a scenario, Pakistan will move up to three points from two Super 4 matches, having earlier hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, will have one point from one game. They will next face Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 12, which means they would be on the field for three consecutive days. India’s last Super 4 match will be against Bangladesh in Colombo on September 15.

Sri Lanka are currently second in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 points table, with two points gained from the 21-run win over Bangladesh. Shakib-Al-Hasan’s team is in the last position, having lost both their Super 4 games.